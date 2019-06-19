Zero-Commission Trading is Now Available on Webull's Desktop Platform

After half a year of R&D, Webull now allows commission free trading on your PC. This feature combined with Webull's charts and market data will greatly improve our customer experience. The newest Webull desktop allows you to customize your hot keys to perform actions as specific as creating a buy order to purchase 100 shares as well as toggle custom chart types, add symbols, and navigate the app at a click of a button.

The Webull Desktop app now provides the user with access to a toolbox that allows you to customize your trade screen. It also allows them to set up your charts, quotes, and trade buttons in a way that allows you to maximize trade execution. Users can also monitor your account P&L performance as well as changes in net assets. They can review details such as orders placed, risk level, and current buying power as well as check on open orders, capital details, cumulative P&L performance and intraday trading P&L.

"Many of our users have been asking since our launch to provide a desktop version of our mobile app. After many test versions, we are proud to introduce a completely FREE desktop application to our users that rival the traditional pay to trade brokerage platforms" says Webull Financial CEO, Anthony Denier.

You can access and download the Webull Desktop platform at www.webull.com/introduce now. .

Webull Financial LLC has been in the retail trading space since only May of last year, but they already boast hundreds of thousands of trading accounts across the United States. The company's app is used globally by over 9 million users for real-time market updates as well as paper trading and ticker fundamentals. This unique combination of features ensure users can test out trades and make smarter trading decisions.

Webull's comprehensive market data platform allows users to stay on the platform to access all the technical and fundamental information that they need. Webull's charts hold over 25 different indicators and the time interval data can be boiled down to minute-by-minute intervals. With side-by-side chart comparisons, traders can even compare individual stocks against industry ETFs.

Webull's Live Help desk ensures Webull's customer issues, no matter how big or small, are resolved. Users can reach our customer service representatives through the Live Help button, social media, or email us at customerservice@webull.com.

About Webull Financial LLC

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

