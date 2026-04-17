Zero Homes Selected by Xcel Energy to Lead Neighborhood Retrofit Program Bringing Whole-Home Electrification to Denver and Aurora

*As part of its Clean Heat Plan, Xcel Energy is investing in studying non-pipeline alternatives — including electrifying homes — with up to $20,000 in incentives per household *

DENVER, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Homes, the technology company driving the digital revolution of residential upgrades, has been selected by Xcel Energy to operate its $10M Neighborhood Residential Retrofit Program, a pilot to study non-pipeline alternatives. This program will bring deeply discounted whole-home energy upgrades to homeowners in select Denver and Aurora neighborhoods.

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The program is designed as a study for Xcel Energy to evaluate a fundamental question facing utilities nationwide: is it more cost-effective to electrify homes, or to continue investing in maintaining and expanding aging gas infrastructure? By funding whole-home electrification upgrades in two target neighborhoods — one income-qualified in Denver's Valverde neighborhood and one market-rate in Aurora — Xcel Energy will gather real-world data on the costs, energy impacts, and grid effects of concentrated residential electrification compared to traditional gas infrastructure investment.

For homeowners, the study means access to some of the most generous home upgrade incentives available anywhere in the country.

In the Valverde neighborhood, income-qualified homeowners can receive a 100% incentive, covering all project costs. In Aurora, market-rate homeowners receive up to $20,000 off heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, weatherization and panel upgrades per home. These incentives can stack on top of existing Colorado State rebates, which means income-qualified homeowners can save up to $22,500.

Zero Homes will manage the program end-to-end, from homeowner enrollment to home assessments through project design, installation, and rebate processing. Eligible upgrades may include cold climate heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, insulation, air sealing, electric cooking appliances, and electrical panel upgrades.

"Utilities across the country are realizing that the cheapest pipe might be the one you don't have to build," said Grant Gunnison, CEO and Co-Founder of Zero Homes. "Xcel Energy is leading the way by making the largest non-pipeline alternative investment in the country to produce the data needed to support future investments. We're proud to be the team delivering this on the ground — helping families get quieter, more comfortable homes while helping Xcel Energy build a smarter, more efficient grid."

The program reflects Xcel Energy's commitment to its Clean Heat Plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the heating fuels it delivers to customers. As gas infrastructure across the country ages and faces rising maintenance costs, utilities are increasingly exploring whether targeted electrification can serve as a more cost-effective alternative. This study will generate the data to answer that question — tracking the full cost profile of electrifying homes against the cost of maintaining and reinforcing gas distribution systems in the same neighborhoods.

For Zero Homes, the Xcel Energy partnership builds on the company's growing portfolio of utility and municipal programs. Through the Green Homes Chicago program, Zero Homes has partnered with the City of Chicago, Elevate, and ComEd to deliver whole-home electrification upgrades to low-income households — one of the largest city-led residential decarbonization initiatives in the country. The Xcel Energy Neighborhood Retrofit Program extends that model to Colorado, where Zero Homes is headquartered and has deep roots in the local contractor and clean energy community.

The program also represents the largest non-pipeline alternative evaluation investment by any utility in the country — and a proof point for neighborhood-scale electrification as a viable alternative to gas infrastructure investment. By targeting approximately 2,200 homes across two neighborhoods — with a matched control group — Xcel Energy and Zero Homes will compare the total cost of electrification against the cost of continued gas system maintenance. The findings could reshape how Xcel Energy and other utilities allocate infrastructure dollars as Colorado and other states pursue their climate goals.

Colorado homeowners have never had access to more generous incentives for home electrification. Xcel Energy's heat pump rebates are among the largest utility rebates in the country. The Colorado State Heat Pump Tax Credit provides an additional upfront discount at the point of sale. With the Xcel Neighborhood Retrofit Program layering up to $20,000 more per home, participating households in Aurora and Valverde stand to save more on a whole-home upgrade than almost anywhere else in the U.S.

Homeowners in eligible neighborhoods can apply now at https://www.zerohomes.com/programs/xcel-neighborhood-pilot. The program has limited spots and incentives are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

About Zero Homes Zero Homes is the technology company driving the digital revolution of residential upgrades. With an end-to-end digital platform validated by the U.S. Department of Energy, Zero Homes enables homeowners and contractors across the U.S. to achieve efficient all-electric homes faster, easier, and more affordably than ever before. The company recently raised a $16.8 million Series A led by Prelude Ventures and SJF Ventures. Zero Homes is headquartered in Denver, CO. Learn more at www.zerohomes.com.

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SOURCE Zero Homes