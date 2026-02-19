ZERO Prostate Cancer Announces 2026 Prostate Cancer Summit and Veterans Action Convening to Improve Care and Outcomes for Veterans

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO ) announces the 2026 ZERO Prostate Cancer Advocacy Summit will take place in person at the Hilton Washington, D.C. Capitol Hill, just steps away from the offices of the lawmakers attendees will meet with to make prostate cancer a national priority. The Summit opens on Sunday, February 22, with the Bold for Blue Award Ceremony, a special evening hosted by Tony Perkins that honors individuals and partners who have made an extraordinary impact on the prostate cancer community over the past year.

The Summit continues Monday with a full day of training preparation and expert-led sessions designed to equip attendees with the tools they need to become powerful advocates. Everything wraps up when participants visit Capitol Hill to meet face-to-face with elected representatives. Whether a seasoned advocate or stepping into this role for the first time, the ZERO Summit offers an empowering, community-driven experience where passionate individuals come together to make prostate cancer too big to ignore. To take the first step in your advocacy journey, visit zerocancer.org/take-action/advocate .

"We are honored to support the ZERO Prostate Cancer Advocacy Summit, which unites patients, caregivers, clinicians, and advocates in Washington, D.C. to advance policies that improve access to screening, treatment, and research. At Pfizer, we believe progress happens through collaboration, and we are proud to stand with ZERO and the prostate cancer community to help drive meaningful change for patients and their families," said Lance Barbour, MPH, Sr. Director Patient Advocacy, Pfizer.

Just a few weeks later, ZERO will also host the 2026 Veterans' Action Convening, a national gathering committed to strengthening prostate cancer care, support, and outcomes for veterans. Taking place March 24-25, 2026, in Arlington, Va., the convening unites veteran survivors, patient advocates, Veterans Affairs (VA) clinicians, veteran service organizations, and community leaders to drive meaningful, measurable progress for those who have served our country.

Veterans face a higher risk of prostate cancer, yet too many encounter barriers to early detection, timely treatment, and long-term support. The Veterans' Action Convening is designed to confront these challenges head-on through collaboration, shared learning, and coordinated, cross-sector action.

"Veterans have earned access to the highest standard of cancer care, yet too many face delays, gaps, or confusion when navigating prostate cancer screening and treatment," said Paul Caseley, Veterans Program Manager at ZERO Prostate Cancer. "The Veterans' Action Convening is about listening to veterans, aligning leaders across systems, and turning shared knowledge into concrete action that improves outcomes and quality of life."

Over two days, attendees will review findings from a new national survey on veterans' experiences with prostate cancer screening, treatment, and survivorship and help shape a coalition focused on advancing solutions. This coalition will play a central role in guiding ZERO's veteran-focused programming throughout 2026 and beyond.

The 2026 Convening represents a critical step toward improving outcomes and quality of life for veterans and families affected by prostate cancer. Veterans, advocates, clinicians, and partner organizations are encouraged to engage in this collaborative effort to help build a stronger, more coordinated national response to the unique challenges veterans face.

"Prostate cancer impacts hundreds of thousands of veterans across the VA health system, and too many are facing advanced disease. Increasing awareness and ensuring equitable access to innovations like biomarker testing is more critical than ever. Pfizer is proud to sponsor ZERO Prostate Cancer's 2026 Veterans' Initiative and partner in advancing equity – so every veteran, no matter where they live or receive care, may benefit from timely, personalized treatment," said Carmen White, U.S. Global Oncology Health Equity Lead, Pfizer Oncology.

"We're proud of our long history with ZERO, and we also recognize that it takes more than scientific innovation to change outcomes. Real progress means breaking down the barriers between innovation and access," said Betsey Davis, Novartis Oncology Leader.

AstraZeneca is proud to support ZERO's Prostate Cancer Advocacy Summit and Veterans' Action Convening. To make progress in the fight against prostate cancer, we need to improve access to testing, expand high‑quality care, better serve veterans and other people at higher risk, and strengthen awareness in communities. Together, we're committed to understanding the patient experience and delivering innovations that improve outcomes and save lives," said Daniele Paone, US Commercial VP of GYN and GU Cancers, AstraZeneca.

About ZERO Prostate Cancer

ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO) is dedicated to improving and saving lives from prostate cancer through advocacy, education, awareness, and support. Founded in 1996 as the National Prostate Cancer Coalition to advocate for people and families affected by prostate cancer, ZERO works to advance a future where detection is early, support is unwavering, and care is accessible to all. For 30 years, ZERO has led the way in prostate cancer advocacy and access to care, successfully unlocking funding for breakthrough discoveries and treatments.

ZERO is the nation's leading provider of prostate cancer resources, programs, and services, focused on breaking barriers to survival for those at-risk, diagnosed, and their families. As the trusted voice of the prostate cancer community, ZERO's urgent focus is on breaking barriers to survival and closing gaps in diagnosis, treatment, and care — with ambition, courage, empathy, inclusion, and integrity. Learn more at ZEROCancer.org.

