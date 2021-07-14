Zero Trust Security Market Size Worth $59.43 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 15.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global zero trust security market size is expected to reach USD 59.43 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by the need to protect enterprise digital environments by averting lateral movement, leveraging network segmentation, simplifying granular user-access control, and implementing layer 7 threat prevention. The robust solutions for implementing a zero-trust security environment ensure the protection of computers, programs, and networks from unauthorized access. Moreover, preventing unwarranted access to critical data, as the adoption of technologies, such as cloud computing, Wi-Fi, and Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with outsourcing service, is increasing, is driving the growth of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has further acted as a catalyst for market growth with enterprises investing in securing their networks, endpoints, and IT infrastructure with a zero-trust security framework.

Key Insights & Findings:

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing awareness and threat of unauthorized access during cyber attacks

The multi-factor authentication segment led the global market in 2020 and will expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The growth can be attributed to the need to overcome the challenges of revenue loss and data loss risks in the era of confidential and vulnerable data, as multi-factor authentication presents multiple layers of identity verification to grant access to an authorized individual

North America led the global market in 2020 and will remain dominant even during the forecast years

The growth is credited to the high-security investment from the large enterprises across the regional industries, such as BFSI, that are at constant risk of cyber attacks as well as internal fraudsters

The threat to digitally stored information from unauthorized access is also driven by changing technological landscape. While technology revolutionizes a business process, it also creates vulnerabilities in online protected data. In addition, while internet connectivity improves the operational task of the business by speeding up the process and improving accessibility, the risk of cyber attacks also increases rapidly. Moreover, the rapid expansion of operational data exposed to cyber adversaries through mobile, other edge devices, and IOT and the dependence of companies on third-party vendors and service providers are some of the prevailing supply chain trends increasing the risk of cyberattacks to access information. Therefore, the implementation of a security solution ensures a zero-trust security environment in the organization to mitigate the risks arising from various business activities and internet connectivity.

The application of the zero trust model is parallel to the concept of cybersecurity as it focuses on preventing intrusion by securing the digital network. Several countries across the world introduced laws to prevent cybercrime and data theft, which is vital for safeguarding the BFSI, IT, telecom, defense, and healthcare, other major sectors. The increasing internal and external threat of unauthorized data accessibility and cybercrime due to the political and personal interest of hackers or intruders for earning easy money further pressurizes governments to update their policies regularly. For instance, China updated its cyber policy on December 1, 2019, which instructs both Chinese and foreign public as well as private companies and organizations to secure their networks. The cyber law in the U.S. varies based on the business sector and includes Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, 2002 (HIPAA); Homeland Security Act that also includes Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), and 1996 Gramm-Leach-Billey Act. Such cyber laws further necessitate the need to secure networking structure and boost the demand for authentication and cyber-solution that ensures a zero-trust security environment.

Grand View Research has segmented the global zero trust security market based on security type, deployment, organization size, authentication, application area, and region:

Zero Trust Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Network



Data



Endpoint



Cloud



Others

Zero Trust Security Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

On-premises



Cloud

Zero Trust Security Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

SMEs



Large Enterprise

Zero Trust Security Authentication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Single-factor Authentication



Multi-factor Authentication

Zero Trust Security Application Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

IT & Telecom



BFSI



Healthcare



Retail



Others

Zero Trust Security Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Zero Trust Security Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Akamai Technologies

Palo Alto Networks

Check Point Software Technologies

Trend Micro, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Symantec Corp.

FireEye, Inc.

McAfee Corp.

Forcepoint

Microsoft Corp.

VMWare, Inc.

Fortinet

Cloudflare, Inc.

SonicWall

