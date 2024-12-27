Zero Zero Robotics showcases bestselling HOVERAir X1 series at CES 2025

Redefining motion capture with innovative flying action cameras and the award-winning HOVERAir Beacon

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Zero Zero Robotics , a pioneering tech company in intelligent devices, announced their participation at CES 2025, where the company will showcase its HOVERAir X1 series of self-flying cameras at booth # 56045 , Venetian, Level 2, Halls A-D. Designed to simplify aerial cinematography, the HOVERAir lineup includes the pocket-sized HOVERAir X1, the action-focused HOVERAir X1 PRO, and the Professional grade HOVERAir X1 PROMAX. Zero Zero will also celebrate its 2025 CES Innovation Awards Honoree title in Audio/Video Components & Accessories for the HOVERAir Beacon, an intelligent modular controller that redefines precision tracking and control.

Take Flight with HOVERAir at CES 2025

The introductory model in the HOVERAir lineup, HOVERAir X1 , weighs just 125g and delivers an effortless aerial photography experience with no controller or app required. With over five pre-programmed flight paths, including Hover, Follow, Zoom Out, Orbit, and Bird's Eye, it's perfect for capturing cinematic moments in everyday life. Its 2.7K video resolution, palm launch capabilities, and robust computer vision algorithms make it the ultimate everyday and travel companion.

Building on the success of the X1, Zero Zero introduced the HOVERAir X1 PRO and HOVERAir X1 PROMAX in August 2024 to meet the demands of action enthusiasts and professional creators. The X1 PRO offers 4K/60fps video with a 104° field of view for versatile shooting conditions. The X1 PROMAX delivers stunning 8K/30fps video with 4K/120fps slow-motion capabilities, a 1/1.3" CMOS sensor, and 14 stops of dynamic range for cinematic footage. Both models feature advanced AI tracking, Level 5 wind resistance, and a lightweight, durable HEM™ frame.

"Our vision has always been to create flying cameras that are effortless, intelligent, and fun to use," said MQ Wang, Founder & CEO of Zero Zero Robotics. "The HOVERAir series puts professional-grade aerial cinematography in the palm of your hand, whether you're capturing casual moments or pushing creative boundaries."

Adding to these innovations, the HOVERAir Beacon enhances control and precision for the series. The Beacon features a patented Tri-state modular design with two detachable joysticks, enabling one-handed and full-featured two-handed controls. It activates HoverLink™ for precise tracking with up to a 1 km transmission range, while the 1.78" OLED display allows real-time footage monitoring. Equipped with AI-powered noise cancellation, the Beacon sets a new standard for audio and video recording during aerial shoots.

"We're excited to bring the HOVERAir X1 series and Beacon to CES 2025, where we're redefining how motion is captured, tracked, and controlled," continued Wang. "These tools empower creators and adventurers to document their journeys with breathtaking precision and ease."

Zero Zero Robotics invites attendees to stop by Booth #56045 to experience the HOVERAir X1 series in action and witness its unparalleled performance. Media wishing to interview Zero Zero Robotics personnel should contact Borjana Slipicevic.

About Zero Zero Robotics

Zero Zero Robotics was co-founded in 2014 by Stanford PhDs MQ Wang and Tony Zhang, specializing in embedded AI technology for intelligent devices. Known for its innovative machine vision and high-precision control systems, ZeroZero has team members who are dreamers, engineers, inventors, and builders hailing from top universities and research institutions around the world. Zero Zero Robotics holds more than 140 core patents and has pioneered technologies like fully enclosed portable propeller designs and bi-copter designs, cementing its place as a leader in intelligent device development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2587719/20241225_CES.jpg