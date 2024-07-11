ZeroEyes and Aegix Global Partner to Bolster Security Across Over 200 Utah Schools with Proactive AI Gun Detection Technology

Industry-Leading Platform Provides Alerts and Intelligent Situational Awareness as Quickly as 3-5 Seconds From Detection

PHILADELPHIA, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security Safety Act Designation, and Aegix Global, a Utah-based provider of industry-leading safety and personal protection resources technology, today announced that they have successfully deployed ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and situational awareness software in more than 200 Utah schools.

ZeroEyes' software has been integrated into the Aegix AIM active incident management platform since spring 2023. Schools and districts that have deployed the combined solution include American Leadership Academy, American Preparatory Academy, and the school districts of Cache County, Carbon, Grand, Juab, Layton City, North Summit, South Summit, Provo, Wasatch, and Waterford School Districts, among others.

The Aegix AIM (Active Incident Management) platform cuts through chaos to remove guesswork and delays, saving precious time in an emergency. The system allows individuals in schools, businesses, and other organizations to notify first responders and colleagues about a crisis with the touch of a button. In a worst-case scenario, such as an active shooter, teachers simply push a button in the app to let administrators and first responders know if they are "safe" or "unsafe." Aegix AIM can be operated from a desktop, laptop or smartphone.

"Incorporating ZeroEyes into our AIM solution to mitigate gun-related violence in Utah schools has provided an additional layer of protection for students and staff statewide," said Chet Linton, CEO of Aegix. "We look forward to the continued success of our partnership."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and RTC staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Amidst the national rise in gun violence, schools shouldn't have to compromise on safety due to financial constraints," said Mike Lahiff, CEO of ZeroEyes. "We are extremely proud of our partnership with Aegix, which has enabled schools throughout Utah to afford our life-saving gun detection and situational awareness solution."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

About Aegix Global

Aegix Global exists for one purpose: to keep people safe. Emergencies and critical incidents are unpredictable and when they happen, they happen fast. This means anyone involved in an incident needs to be prepared to act with the quickest, smartest response.

Aegix Global has developed a revolutionary new safety management system platform that is designed to seamlessly integrate with current safety solutions AND connect with emergency responders and dispatch. The platform enables advanced safety measures and practices (alerts, multi-directional communication, live-responsive maps, status and systematic integrations to site security) and equips site personnel with the necessary training, drills and resources to effectively plan & prepare, react & respond and resolve & recover in any incident that may affect well-being and safety.

The Aegix platform improves communication, coordination, time and effectiveness in responding to and managing key incidents. Complimenting this platform, professional services and partnerships are offered to ensure training and integration with other safety and incident management solutions is available. For more information, please visit aegixaim.com or contact [email protected]

