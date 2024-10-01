ZeroEyes and GeoComm Partner to Enhance Iowa School Safety with Advanced AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Mapping

Companies Combine AI-Based Gun Detection with Detailed Indoor Mapping to Provide Unprecedented Situational Awareness for First Responders

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security Safety Act Designation, and GeoComm, the provider of locally authoritative indoor and outdoor Geographic Information Systems (GIS), today announced a technology integration partnership to enhance emergency response and school safety. This collaboration merges ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and situational awareness software with GeoComm's comprehensive indoor mapping solutions to provide real-time, actionable intelligence to any Iowa K-12 schools.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and school staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Our goal is to provide unmatched situational awareness to help protect students and staff in schools," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Our partnership with GeoComm ensures that responders know exactly where a threat is located, down to the specific room number, significantly improving response times and coordination during critical incidents."

As GeoComm has done for nearly three decades with outdoor public safety-grade maps, the company has digitally mapped all K-12 schools in Iowa, including detailed points of interest such as fire extinguishers and automated external defibrillators (AEDs). When ZeroEyes' AI detects a weapon, the system is now enhanced with GeoComm's detailed indoor maps showing the precise location within the building as well as room-level details. This integration is critical for providing first responders with the situational awareness needed for rapid and effective response, even in complex, multi-floor buildings.

"We are proud to partner with ZeroEyes in this crucial effort to enhance school safety. By integrating our indoor mapping solution with ZeroEyes' advanced AI gun detection technology, we are delivering unparalleled situational awareness and real-time intelligence," said Jeff Liebl, CEO of GeoComm. "This collaboration ensures that emergency responders have the precise information needed to act swiftly and effectively, safeguarding our children with the highest level of preparedness and precision."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

About GeoComm

For nearly 30 years, GeoComm has been a trusted leader in providing high-quality Geographic Information Systems (GIS) that integrate seamlessly into 9-1-1 and public safety systems. Our dedicated team partners with state, regional, and local 9-1-1 agencies, as well as the military, to help protect 100 million people nationwide. This includes delivering critical GIS elements for Next Generation 9-1-1 systems in 23 states. More recently, GeoComm has expanded high-quality GIS to map the interior of critical buildings where community members spend most of their time - particularly schools. GeoComm is committed to being a part of a complete school safety solution with indoor GIS as a vital element in planning, response, and mitigation efforts. Visit www.geocomm.com to learn more or contact us by emailing [email protected]

