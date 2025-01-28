ZeroEyes and Metrasens Partner to Enhance Layered Security Approach in Hospitals and Schools

Industry-Leading Platforms Join Forces to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA and NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the full US Department of Homeland Security Safety Act Designation, and Metrasens , a recognized leader in advanced detection systems for security and safety applications, today announced a new industry partnership. This collaboration will enhance safety measures across campuses nationwide, including hospitals and schools, by combining leading-edge detection technologies to better protect customers in these environments.

Metrasens

Through this partnership, ZeroEyes and Metrasens combine their strengths to create a layered security approach that benefits both the education and healthcare sectors. ZeroEyes' AI-powered solution leverages existing security cameras to proactively detect brandished firearms, instantly identifying visible threats in real-time. Meanwhile, Metrasens' advanced concealed weapons screening technology focuses on identifying hidden dangers, detecting concealed weapons without disrupting the flow of daily activities. Combined, these solutions offer a comprehensive, layered security approach, addressing both visible and hidden threats to ensure a safer environment.

Metrasens UltraTM, the most advanced concealed weapons detection system, uses cutting-edge technology to swiftly and accurately detect potential threats, including concealed weapons. With advanced sensor technology, it reliably detects ferrous items like guns, knives, and even vapes. Its lightweight, portable design and intuitive interface make it easy to operate in diverse environments. Widely adopted by school districts and hospitals nationwide, it provides precise weapons screening and integrates seamlessly into any setting, leveraging advanced algorithms, machine learning, and sensor technology to ensure the detection of threat items.

"Security, especially in hospitals and schools, should create an environment of safety and reassurance, fostering comfort and well-being," said Simon Goodyear, CEO of Metrasens. "We understand that there's no one-size-fits-all solution, so we're thrilled to partner with ZeroEyes to offer a complete weapons detection solution to our current and future customers."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and local staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"ZeroEyes is dedicated to eliminating gun violence, and our partnerships are instrumental in making this a reality," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Working with Metrasens to enhance the security of organizations across the country is a privilege, and we are excited to continue expanding our efforts to safeguard even more lives."

About Metrasens

Metrasens is the world's leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. With a technology center and manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom, a North American sales and customer service hub in Chicago and a global network of distributors, the company's innovative products are designed to address deficiencies in conventional screening methods and make the world safer and more secure. Metrasens' mission is to take cutting-edge science from the laboratory and use it to create revolutionary, award-winning products that meet the distinct and diverse security needs of its customers. Metrasens' core technologies have a wide range of real-world applications, embodied by solutions that are easy to adopt and simple to use.

For more information, visit http://www.metrasens.com .

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and is the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

SOURCE ZeroEyes