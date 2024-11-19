ZeroEyes and RapidDeploy Partner to Optimize First Responder Situational Awareness During Gun-Related Incidents

Industry-Leading Safety Providers to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence in K-12 Schools with Advanced Next Generation 911 Solutions

PHILADELPHIA and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the full U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, and RapidDeploy, the leading cloud-native solution provider for public safety, today announced a strategic industry partnership. The companies will collaborate to provide Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) and field responders with enriched, real-time critical information to enable faster, more effective emergency responses during gun-related incidents at K-12 schools.

RapidDeploy's market-leading Radius Mapping technology and award-winning Lightning mobile solution serve as the foundation of a connected ecosystem that enables seamless communication and data exchange between 911 agencies and first responders. With Next Generation 911 (NG911) solutions deployed statewide in 11 states and across 1,500 ECCs, RapidDeploy provides a platform for agencies to integrate their indoor floor plans, panic buttons, and emergency event data to create a unified operating picture for safety.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto an organization's existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to first responders and school staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

The seamless integration of ZeroEyes with RapidDeploy's solutions will enable key features including real-time suspect location tracking on the Radius map, direct access to human-validated images of the suspect and weapon, and panic proximity alerts for field responders via the Lightning app. Proximity alerts can be configured to inform responders nearby before the 911 call even reaches the dispatch center, ensuring they are equipped with essential information ahead of time. Thus, when the 911 call is received, telecommunicators are already aware that it's a panic button event, giving them the context they need for swift, accurate triage. This early insight accelerates decision-making, optimizes response efficiency, and strengthens public safety by enabling faster, more informed emergency actions.

"Our partnership with ZeroEyes marks an important leap forward in response capabilities," said Steve Raucher, CEO and co-founder of RapidDeploy. "When lives are at stake and every second counts, first responders face critical blind spots that hinder threat assessment. The integration of our technologies improves situational awareness, allowing responders to act swiftly and accurately."

"Integrating ZeroEyes' AI gun detection technology with RapidDeploy's solutions marks a major advancement in safety for both our K-12 customers and first responders," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "This partnership will help deliver critical, life-saving intelligence directly to those on the front lines of community protection."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

About RapidDeploy

Founded in 2016, and based in Austin, TX, RapidDeploy is the leading cloud-native platform for public safety. We provide Next Generation 911 solutions that deliver intelligent information throughout the emergency response journey, empowering agencies and first responders to drive better outcomes in mission-critical situations. With a curated partner network, our platform combines mobile signals, critical datasets, and call information into a single operating system, improving emergency response with location accuracy, situational awareness, modern communications, and actionable insights. Our products improve outcomes and ultimately save lives. In 2024, RapidDeploy earned recognition for the 7th year in a row as a prominent company to watch on the GovTech 100 list, and as a winner on Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Company list. Learn more at www.rapiddeploy.com .

