ZeroEyes and San Marino Unified School District Announce Successful First Year of AI-Based Gun Detection Deployment

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security Safety Act Designation, and California's San Marino Unified School District (SMUSD) today announced the successful first year of their collaboration to protect school faculty, students and volunteers with ZeroEyes' AI-based gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution. Working to coordinate with and educate responding law enforcement agencies, the company and district will co-host a Training & Enablement event on Friday, August 30. In this session, they will educate local schools and law enforcement on the active shooter landscape and demonstrate ZeroEyes' ability to improve safety, accelerate first response, and mitigate gun-related incidents. The session will take place at the San Marino USD Building at 1665 West Drive in San Marino.

Located in a small suburban residential community northeast of Los Angeles and encompassing approximately four square miles, SMUSD operates two elementary schools (K.L. Carver Elementary School, W.L. Valentine Elementary School), one middle school (H.E. Huntington Middle School), and one high school (San Marino High School). The district implemented ZeroEyes into its multi-layered security approach last year.

"As an active district, our schools host various activities beyond regular school hours, resulting in numerous visitors on campus," said Dr. Stephen Choi, Chief Business Official at San Marino Unified School District. "We prioritize safety by staying well-informed, and ZeroEyes ensures that we will receive rapid, crucial information in the event of a gun-related threat. We have been very pleased with its deployment at San Marino."

As part of the district's comprehensive safety plan, the Training & Enablement event will feature educational demonstrations and discussion sessions focused on trends, technologies, and developments that address gun-related violence in schools, including reflections from district leaders on their successful ZeroEyes deployment. The event is open to local schools, law enforcement, and media.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and school staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"San Marino Unified School District's 24/7 dedication to safety and security is commendable," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We are proud to continue serving as an essential part of their multi-layered security plan."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

