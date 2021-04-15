ZeroEyes Announces Phase I SBIR Award from the Department of Defense to Develop Drone-Enabled Active Shooter Deterrence Capabilities

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, Inc. is pleased to announce an AFWERX Phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award that will allow the company to develop and integrate an active shooter deterrence capability for the US Department of Defense that will leverage both the company's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) based weapons detection solution and small hand-held drones. AFWERX is the Air Force's team of innovators who encourage and facilitate connections across industry, academia and the military to create transformative opportunities and foster innovation.

Dustin Kisling, the company's Vice President of Business Development and head of the Federal team, noted "This opportunity to work with the Department of Defense will allow ZeroEyes to provide an innovative active shooter response capability that marries our cutting edge analytics with advanced tactical drones, resulting in a much-needed deterrence solution."

"In today's fast-paced and ever-changing security landscape it is critical for the DoD and our military to have the most advanced technology available to protect our people and interests globally and domestically" said, Mike Lahiff, CEO ZeroEyes, "this type of financial support helps companies such as ZeroEyes continue to innovate and bring solutions to the military and market at large."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes is the industry's leading AI-based weapons detection solution. Our software integrates into existing security and surveillance camera systems and sends out a series of alerts when a verified gun is detected via our best-in-class weapons detection algorithms. The ZeroEyes platform is the most proactive and actionable early-warning system on the market, allowing users to "Stop threats at first sight, not first shot." Founded by a team of Navy SEALs and military veterans with over 50 years military experience with deep special operations and intelligence community expertise, ZeroEyes is the trusted weapons detection provider of numerous clients, to include the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, commercial property groups, Fortune 1000 corporate campuses, shopping malls, and big box retail. The company is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has additional locations in Washington DC, Hawaii, and Kansas.

For more information on ZeroEyes and associated capabilities, please visit www.zeroeyes.com .

