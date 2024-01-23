ZeroEyes Closes Out 2023 with 300% YoY Revenue Growth

AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Solution Hits Major Milestones and Demonstrates Significant Expansion

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced 2023 YOY revenue growth of 300%, along with an 18% increase in employee headcount. The company achieved rapid expansion across multiple verticals, including the K-12 education market, commercial sectors including retail, gaming and healthcare, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

ZeroEyes achieved multiple milestones during the past year, including:

Government/Legislative Success

ZeroEyes's weapons detection capability was codified into statute, securing wins across multiple states in FY24 legislation. The company also secured its first state Capitol deployment with the Michigan State Capitol . To expand its ability to service U.S. Department of Defense customers, the company launched a federal subsidiary, ZE Government Solutions , that delivers advanced dual use AI, proactive threat detection and situational awareness of complex threats for national security.

Launch of ZeroEyes Research Center

In Q3, ZeroEyes established its research center , dedicated to the analysis and understanding of gun-related violence. Since its launch, the center has analyzed thousands of gun-related violence incidents, collecting data about the characteristics of public shootings. This information empowers decision-makers to make well-informed safety decisions supported by reliable data.

Industry Certifications and Partnerships

The company received SOC 2 Type 2 attestation for its Information Security Management System, verifying that ZeroEyes' control systems meet rigorous standards for the integrity, availability, and confidentiality of customer data. In December, ZeroEyes earned TX-RAMP (Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program) Level 2 certification for government cloud operations, indicating that the company can now operate with confidential/regulated data in moderate or high-impact systems. The company also established a strategic partnership with Texas's Region 13 Education Service Center as a vendor under its cooperative contract, which facilitates the ZeroEyes acquisition process for participating schools. Building on this success as a vendor partner, ZeroEyes is affiliated with Omnia Partners Cooperative and TIPS USA , further expanding its reach and impact.

Industry Recognition

ZeroEyes received multiple industry awards in 2023, including the ASTORS Homeland Security platinum award for Best Metal/Weapons Detection Solution, and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) 's national-level honor for Small Employer of the Year.

Successful Growth and Fundraising

ZeroEyes' solution is currently deployed in thousands of buildings for hundreds of customers in almost 40 states. It has assisted in more than ten arrests through its thousands of detections, verifications and notifications to end users and law enforcement. As a result, the company secured an additional $23 million in equity funding to accelerate customer deployments and national expansion.

"Proud is an understatement," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "The ZeroEyes team has worked diligently throughout the past year to ensure we execute on our mission to mitigate gun-related violence. Our growth is a direct result of this, and we will continue to establish and set the standard for AI gun detection."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers over existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type, and last known location, to local law enforcement and staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a qualified anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

