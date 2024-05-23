ZeroEyes Doubles Footprint and Expands Reach Across Pennsylvania

Leading AI Gun Detection Company Experienced Exponential Growth in Home State

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced today it has achieved substantial growth in the state of Pennsylvania over the last year. The company has more than doubled its footprint in the state, hiring dozens of Pennsylvania veterans, technologists, and skilled employees for high-paying emerging technology jobs with a global impact.

With concerns for public safety on the rise, ZeroEyes has experienced significant expansion, witnessing a remarkable 750% increase in enterprise customers and a 300% growth rate in commercial accounts across the state. In addition, the company saw a 698% increase in cameras on the platform, allowing ZeroEyes to proactively protect Pennsylvanians against gun-related threats.

Key expansion was driven by a large Philadelphia-area public university, numerous public K-12 school districts across the state, several nonpublic schools, and a major Fortune 50 enterprise customer. Additionally, ZeroEyes has expanded its public safety applications across several municipalities, real time crime centers, and law enforcement agencies.

Correlating to high growth across the state, ZeroEyes recently expanded its Operations Center (ZOC) at its Conshohocken headquarters, tripling the size and employee headcount. The 24/7/365 facility is the only of its kind staffed by former military and first responders based in the US and not farmed out to foreign soil. With tens of thousands of cameras on its platform, the ZOC is vital to managing and monitoring real time firearm detection alerts and follow-on notification for hundreds of enterprise customers around the world.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and school staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"ZeroEyes is proud to call Pennsylvania home, and the commitment to protecting those in our own backyard along with communities across the nation is our top priority," said Mike Lahiff, CEO of ZeroEyes. "Our fast-paced growth across the state reaffirms the need for cutting-edge solutions that protect citizens against gun-related threats."

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

