ZeroEyes Government Solutions (ZEGS) Announces Phase II SBIR Award from the Digital Transformation Office (DTO) to Develop Generative AI Solutions for Base Security

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes Government Solutions (ZEGS) announces it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract in the amount of $1.19M through the Department of Defense's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), in partnership with the Defense Technology Office (DTO). ZEGS will harness Generative AI (GenAI) to unlock new capabilities across the Department of the Air Force and strengthen mission readiness. The integrated solution, Automated Security Threat Recognition & Alerting (ASTRA), utilizes GenAI to rapidly create accurate, high-fidelity object models using a patented model generation methodology, Hollywood-quality green screen lab environments, and zero-shot modeling techniques.

ZEGS will develop new analytic capabilities using a scalable GenAI system capable of generating diverse imagery from limited data-sets for new and emerging threats, with rapid integration into existing sensor platforms such as cameras, drones, and other surveillance systems supported by the 96th Test Wing at Eglin AFB. This will significantly enhance DoD capabilities in force protection, threat detection, and mission responsiveness across multiple domains. DTO and CDAO have partnered to streamline the SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through a faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and losing bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. This Phase II contract will enable ZEGS to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

About ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS)

ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of ZeroEyes, the industry leader in proactive gun detection and situational awareness. ZEGS develops and delivers unique and proactive artificial intelligence solutions to the U.S. federal government for national security missions. For more information on ZEGS and its capabilities, visit https://zegs.zeroeyes.com/.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and was the first video analytics technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

About CDAO

The CDAO is responsible for accelerating DoD adoption of data, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) from the boardroom to the battlefield to enable decision advantage. This mission has two parts: by ensuring our warfighters have the best digital capabilities and by ensuring our critical business functions have the digital solutions to deliver for warfighters and taxpayers. The CDAO focuses on the delivery of large, central enterprise platforms that include data stacks; development environments and test and evaluation tools to build capabilities; the data, analytic, and AI enabled products that spread insights across the enterprise; and the assurance processes to build an interoperable ecosystem of platforms and products that are technically sound, secure, and work together to deliver real value. For more information, visit: www.ai.mil.

About DTO

To maintain dominance, the Department of the Air Force has to speed up the pace of our decision making. This means embracing new and emerging technologies, tools, and processes, and integrating digital methods across the entire lifecycle for warfighting, installation, and mission support capabilities. As the first organization to lead a unified digital transformation across the Air Force and Space Force, the DTO is dedicated to addressing the digital needs of the entire acquisition and sustainment enterprise. We're looking beyond mission sets, breaking down barriers, and connecting you with the resources needed to outpace our adversaries. For more information, visit: www.dafdto.com

About 96th Test Wing

The 96th Test Wing, Eglin AFB, Fla., is the test and evaluation center for Air Force air-delivered weapons, navigation and guidance systems, command and control systems, and Air Force Special Operations Command systems. The wing provides expert evaluation and validation of the performance of systems throughout the design, development, acquisition, and sustainment process to ensure the warfighter has technologically superior, reliable, maintainable, sustainable and safe systems. The 96th Test Wing performs developmental test and evaluation across the complete system life cycle for a wide variety of customers including: Air Force Systems Program Offices, the Air Force Research Laboratory, logistics and product centers; major commands; other DoD services and U.S. government agencies (Department of Transportation, NASA, etc.); foreign military sales; and private industry. Additional information is available at: https://www.eglin.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/390959/96th-test-wing/

SOURCE ZeroEyes