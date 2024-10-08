ZeroEyes Joins AiN Group to Expand Nationwide Access to AI-Based Gun Detection Technology

Enables Consortium of 550+ Dealers to Resell Proactive Security Solution

to Commercial Customers

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security Safety Act Designation, today announced that it has joined the Authorized Integrators Network ( AiN Group ), a national network of hand-selected security and AV dealers. AiN Group's members can now offer ZeroEyes' proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness platform to their commercial customers.

Save Time and Save Lives with ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection Solution

AiN Group was founded in 2001 and is one of the largest and most successful dealer networks in the country. It includes more than 550 dealers in more than 600 locations around the U.S. Together, the group secures competitive product prices while leveraging each others' expertise in marketing, product knowledge and other business-related matters.

"We support our integrators' success by connecting them with forward-thinking manufacturing partners who exhibit substantial potential," said Stan Matysiak, president of AiN Group. "ZeroEyes epitomizes this potential. The company has already implemented its advanced gun detection solution in thousands of buildings, serving hundreds of clients across 42 states. We are eager to see these numbers continue to grow."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to first responders and local staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"We are thrilled to join the premier AiN Group integrator network and help its members advocate for our solution nationwide," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We look forward to collaborating with both established and emerging dealers to protect commercial organizations against gun-related violence."

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

