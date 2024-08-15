ZeroEyes Launches ZeroEyes One Proactive Gun Detection Solution for Micro-Deployments of 1-16 Cameras

First-of-its-Kind Offering Makes Advanced, Human-Verified Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Available for Businesses of All Sizes and Residences

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security Safety Act Designation, today announced the availability of ZeroEyes One (ZEO), a first-of-its-kind AI-powered, human-verified gun detection solution available for deployments ranging from 1-16 IP cameras. With this new offering, ZeroEyes' pioneering proactive security software, which currently protects thousands of buildings for hundreds of customers in 42 states, is now available for organizations such as convenience stores, gas stations, retail stores, bars, restaurants, pharmacies, parks and splash pads, religious organizations, daycares, and banks as well as private residences to deploy on their existing digital IP cameras.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 524 workers were killed in gun-related incidents in 2022. While the primary concern is protecting human lives, business leaders must also consider broader implications, including loss of customers, property and reputation damage, increased insurance costs, and staff retention issues. The financial costs of gun-related violence are substantial and challenging to quantify, with estimates ranging from $229 billion to $557 billion per year.

Organizations and individuals can purchase one, three, or five-year ZEO subscriptions for 1-16 digital IP cameras today at https://zeroeyes.com/zeroeyes-self-serve-gun-detection/ . They will then receive ZeroEyes' hardware by mail, along with detailed installation instructions and video materials to complete the setup. ZeroEyes will verify the deployment to confirm the setup is complete and functioning correctly.

If ZEO identifies a gun at any time, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and a chosen customer contact as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Through the ZeroEyes Research Center, we have discovered that gun violence is often unpredictable and can strike anyone, anywhere, at any time," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Leveraging the same powerful technology that protects K-12 schools, colleges, hospitals, military bases, and large businesses around the country, ZEO now empowers smaller organizations and even people in their own homes to significantly enhance their security and keep themselves or their patrons and employees safe from gun-related violence."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes