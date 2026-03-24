ZeroEyes Launches ZeroLink to Deliver AI Gun Detection and Situational Awareness Anytime, Anywhere

Off-Network Solution Extends Proactive Security to Any Environment, Including Tower, Mobile, and Vehicle Deployments

PHILADELPHIA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the first AI-based gun detection video analytics platform to earn full U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced the limited availability of ZeroLink. This anytime, anywhere solution delivers ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness off-network, enabling the software's deployment in virtually any environment.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto new or existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and local security teams as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

Powered in partnership with Lanner's high-performance Edge AI Inference Computers, ZeroLink enables the deployment of ZeroEyes' software in environments where network isolation, deployment speed, mobility, or infrastructure limitations would otherwise prevent adoption. This includes light poles, vehicles, buildings, and mobile trailers, which can be placed in parking lots, remote perimeters, event venues, and other outdoor areas where permanent infrastructure may be limited. By filtering, analyzing, and storing data locally, ZeroLink also reduces latency, saves bandwidth, and enables faster real-time decision-making.

"ZeroLink represents an important step forward in how organizations can extend security to locations that were previously difficult or cost-prohibitive to monitor," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "By removing the traditional barriers of infrastructure and connectivity, ZeroEyes is making it easier for businesses to deploy reliable, AI-based gun detection and situational awareness virtually anywhere."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and was the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes