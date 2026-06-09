ZeroEyes Partners with Academic Innovators to Help Universities Anticipate Threats, Strengthen Preparedness, Respond with Confidence

Referral Program Enhances Security and Emergency Response Capabilities of Higher Education Systems

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, announced today a new partnership with Academic Innovators, a solutions provider solving the programs, governance, and facilities challenges facing American higher education. The alliance enables the two companies to combine complementary strengths to help higher education institutions navigate both long-term transformation and immediate safety challenges through a referral program.

Academic Innovators' multidisciplinary approach brings together a network of partners and professionals across the higher education ecosystem, including edtech providers, legal experts, financial advisors, investment bankers, and public policy specialists, to develop forward-looking solutions for evolving institutional needs. The industry insiders and strategic collaborators help colleges and universities anticipate change, navigate complexity, and proactively shape their future with confidence.

By uniting a future-focused advisory approach with ZeroEyes' advanced threat detection and real-time response capabilities, the collaboration empowers institutions to better anticipate threats, enhance preparedness, and respond with confidence in an increasingly complex environment.

"We are pleased to partner with ZeroEyes to provide integrated solutions that not only help higher education leaders navigate evolving operational and financial pressures, but also enhance campus safety and resilience in an increasingly complex threat landscape," said Dr. Brian C. Mitchell, managing principal and president of Academic Innovators and past president of Washington & Jefferson College and Bucknell University.

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of AI-powered analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation, and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time, actionable intelligence on the illegal brandishing of weapons, such as guns and knives, in or near occupied spaces, alerting local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location data, often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

"By combining our proactive safety technology with Academic Innovators' forward-looking, multidisciplinary expertise, we're helping institutions respond to threats faster and plan more effectively for a safer, more resilient future," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We are proud to partner with them."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes