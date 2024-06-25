ZeroEyes Partners with Access Technology & Integration (AT&I) Systems To Protect Schools and Businesses Against Gun-Related Threats

AT&I Adds Pioneering AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform to its Comprehensive Security Portfolio

PHILADELPHIA, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced today a new partnership with Access Technology & Integration (AT&I) Systems , an end-to-end systems integrator, to protect U.S. schools and other organizations against gun-related threats.

Save Time and Save Lives with ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection Solution

AT&I leverages cloud and AI technology to provide security solutions that grow with an organization, including access control, gate entry, burglar alarms, video surveillance, license plate recognition, and visitor management systems. The partnership with ZeroEyes addresses a critical and growing concern by identifying illegally brandished firearms in real time to enhance public safety and mitigate gun-related violence.

"ZeroEyes' cutting-edge features and 24/7 manned operations center with human verification is a critical addition to our offerings, enhancing the security measures available to organizations against gun-related violence," said Brett Weinberg, Director of Business Development at Access Technology & Integration Systems. "We are excited to provide our current and future clients with a solution that upholds the standards of the Department of Homeland Security."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and local staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"We look forward to working with AT&I to protect its extensive customer base against gun-related violence," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "With more than 18 years of experience, AT&I has the expertise and ability to uphold ZeroEyes' stellar reputation and customer satisfaction."

AT&I now offers ZeroEyes' best-in-class AI gun detection and situational awareness software to educational systems, commercial enterprises, government agencies, and healthcare providers across Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Texas, and more.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

