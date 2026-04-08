ZeroEyes Partners with Ark Strategic to Provide 3D Mapping Solution for Enhanced Situational Awareness

Ark Strategic's Technology Integrates with ZeroEyes' Weapons Detection Platform to Help First Responders Navigate Unfamiliar Locations

PHILADELPHIA, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading AI-powered visual threat intelligence platform, today announced a partnership with Ark Strategic to provide a 3D mapping solution. Available in limited release, it delivers situational awareness at a level of detail and responsiveness far beyond traditional mapping solutions, empowering schools, law enforcement, and first responders to act with confidence in critical moments.

Ark Strategic's 3D mapping solution blends cutting-edge aerial and interior mapping technologies to deliver unparalleled operational intelligence for its customers. Proprietary drone systems, equipped with high-resolution sensors and custom flight profiles, capture precise imagery of a building's exterior, which integrates seamlessly into the Ark platform, giving security teams complete situational awareness of every building, sight line, and exterior asset. Inside, LIDAR and AI-powered point clouds create fully colorized, interactive 3D maps, enabling users to locate and navigate to critical assets, from Automated External Defibrillator (AEDs) to security camera locations, with ease.

When integrating the exterior and interior intelligence with ZeroEyes AI threat detection software, the solution empowers first responders to quickly identify critical assets, enhance situational awareness, and respond to threats with greater speed and precision.

"Partnering with Ark Strategic to provide 3D mapping capabilities gives our customers and first responders a complete, real-time operational picture, inside and outside the building," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and cofounder of ZeroEyes. "By combining AI-based gun and knife detection, immersive 3D mapping, and our 24/7 U.S.-based Operations Center, we're enabling faster, more precise responses when every second matters."

The solution integrates with ZeroEyes' AI threat detection software, which layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun or knife is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, weapon type, and last known location — to security teams and law enforcement as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

When a detection occurs at a location mapped in 3D, each camera alert is automatically tied to its exact position on the map, enabling responders to navigate instantly to the area of concern. The system is entirely cloud-based, requiring no installation for local law enforcement. Annotated maps display camera placement, fields of view, and potential blind spots, while operational layers and interactive measurements empower security teams to assess situations and make informed decisions quickly.

"Situational awareness is only as strong as the accuracy and accessibility of the information behind it," said Daniel Hamm, CEO, Ark Strategic. "By partnering with ZeroEyes, we're bringing highly detailed 3D mapping and real-time threat intelligence to give first responders and security teams a clearer, more actionable view of their environment. This integration ensures that when an incident occurs, teams aren't just reacting; they're navigating with precision, speed, and confidence."

This news comes on the heels of ZeroEyes' recent launch of knife detection, real time threat geolocation, and general analytics capabilities, further affirming the company's commitment to building out a comprehensive security "one-stop shop" that integrates real-time alerts, operational awareness, and investigative insights.

ABOUT ZEROEYES

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of AI-powered analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time, actionable intelligence on the illegal brandishing of weapons, such as guns and knives, in or near occupied spaces, alerting local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location data in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified, AI-based gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes