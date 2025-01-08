ZeroEyes Partners with Turnkey Solutions Provider Curtis Stout: Duo Announces First Joint Customer Win

Fort Smith School District to Deploy ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection Across its 26 Campuses

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the full US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced a partnership with Curtis Stout , a manufacturer's representative and value-added provider of electrical turn-key solutions. The duo has secured its first joint customer, Fort Smith School District in Arkansas, which will deploy ZeroEyes' AI gun detection solution across its 26 campuses.

Curtis Stout is a family business and global leader in lighting, energy, audio/visual, utility and electrical design, sales and distribution. The company currently boasts 9 different divisions, and recently expanded into campus safety, serving as an intermediary for school districts by connecting school decision-makers with security software providers like ZeroEyes.

"With nearly eight decades of construction expertise, we are trusted by schools to leverage and provide only best-in-breed solutions," said Ron Smith, president and CEO of Curtis Stout. "It was a natural evolution for us to expand into security and safety infrastructure. We are proud to begin our campus safety division with ZeroEyes as the anchor product and anticipate this to be our fastest-growing division yet."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection platform will be installed across Fort Smith's campuses to help protect over 16,000 students and staff members.

"We were interested in adding another layer of security to our comprehensive safety plan and carefully evaluated every solution out there," said Mr. Martin Mahan, deputy superintendent of Fort Smith Public Schools. "ZeroEyes came out on top for several reasons. Its ability to overlay our existing security cameras allows our students to have a normal school experience. Not to mention, ZeroEyes has a full-time operations center with human verification and comes at a lower cost than similar solutions."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and school staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"At ZeroEyes, our mission is to mitigate gun-related violence, and our valued partners are helping us achieve this goal," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Collaborating with Curtis Stout to boost Fort Smith School District's security has been a pleasure, and we look forward to continuing our partnership initiatives to help protect even more innocent lives."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and is the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

About Curtis Stout, Inc.

The history of Curtis Stout Inc. began with its founder, Curtis H. Stout. In 1947, he began a commercial/industrial and utility business that serviced the Arkansas market. Quickly, it grew to include all the mid-south territory and the basic company principles are still present today: to provide its customers with quality products and service. Curtis Stout is celebrating over 70 years of leadership in the electrical industry as a manufacturers' representative and value-added provider of electrical and electronic solutions. Curtis Stout is one of the largest electrical equipment manufacturers' representatives in the country. Curtis Stout's client representatives analyze the needs and expectations of its customers and then develop and recommend appropriate solutions based upon those needs. The company's headquarters are located in Little Rock, Arkansas with twelve offices across seven states.

