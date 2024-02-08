ZeroEyes Positive Gun Detection in Hobbs, New Mexico Leads to Criminal Charges

At 6:35 p.m. MDT on November 30, 2023, ZeroEyes alerted the Hobbs Police Department and Eagle I.C. dispatch center of an illegal gun detection captured on a security camera in the parking lot of Del Norte Pool. The ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC) provided intelligent situational awareness about the threat, which involved individuals shooting sporting clays dangerously close to North Grimes Street. The responding officers detained the suspects and filed criminal charges against one of them.

"My team and I were highly impressed with ZeroEyes' AI detection and rapid human verification, which helped us stop this dangerous activity before anybody was hurt," said Hobbs police chief August Fons. "In the past, something like this would have been missed entirely. We absolutely cannot have our citizens illegally firing guns in a public area, where anybody could walk by and get injured or even killed."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers over existing digital security cameras. When a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZOC, staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type, and last known location, to law enforcement as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"It is always gratifying to learn that our system has successfully prevented a potential shooting," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We are thankful that Hobbs PD acted swiftly to stop this illegal behavior, and look forward to continued success working with the department."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a qualified anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

