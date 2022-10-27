ZeroEyes Promotes Pete Garza to Senior Vice President Marketing & Sales Development and JT Wilkins to Senior Vice President Sales

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, Inc., creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced the promotion of Pete Garza to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales Development and JT Wilkins to Senior Vice President of Sales.

As SVP of Marketing and Sales Development, Mr. Garza will continue to build an agile and efficient go-to-market strategy for delivering proactive solutions that help to mitigate gun-related violence in communities, schools, places of worship, casinos, public places and more.

"Our number one goal at ZeroEyes is and always will be saving lives," said Mr. Garza. "In order to accomplish this, we must make ZeroEyes' A.I. gun detection solution ubiquitous and deployed on every camera, making ZeroEyes a household name and helping to keep our communities safe."

In Mr. Wilkins' new role as SVP of Sales, he will oversee the strategic growth of the commercial, education and government sales teams. Wilkins also will act as a trusted advisor to ZeroEyes' customers, ensuring they receive the highest quality products and services possible.

"I am humbled to assume the responsibility as SVP of Sales," said Mr. Wilkins. "At ZeroEyes, we are transforming a traditionally reactive technology, security cameras, into a proactive solution for our customers. My goal is to help democratize the use of our life-saving technology in every school, place of worship, workplace, and military installation around the globe, and reduce the deadly risks that come with the threat of active shooters in our communities."

Before joining ZeroEyes, Mr. Garza was vice president of marketing at several high-growth companies, including MedAssets, a mid-market healthcare company acquired for $2.7 billion and InTouch Health, a leading telemedicine solutions provider recently acquired for $1 billion. He is the 2014 Oracle Marketing Cloud Markie Award winner for Demand Generation and received Caterpillar's annual President's Quality Award for an effective go-to-market strategy and new product introduction initiative.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Wilkins led ZeroEyes' Government Solutions team, expanding the use of ZeroEyes A.I. gun detection software to the Department of Defense and major metropolitan areas. He came to ZeroEyes from Immersive Wisdom, Inc., where he managed a full-cycle federal sales team focused on delivering Command and Control tools to the Department of Defense and broader Federal Government Stakeholders. Previously, he served as a United States Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant and led intelligence and targeting operations in the Special Operations Forces.

"Garza and Wilkins earned these promotions due to the exemplary results they have produced within our company, and I am confident in the positive trajectory they will continue to take ZeroEyes in," said Mike Lahiff, CEO of ZeroEyes. "At ZeroEyes, we are proud to recruit and retain top-notch talent. Our company offers significant career growth opportunities and fosters an environment for driven and talented individuals to advance their careers, while also supporting an immensely important mission that saves lives."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and Special Operations military veterans, ZeroEyes delivers accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, within 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

