ZeroEyes Reinforces AI Gun Detection Industry Leadership with Stellar Growth in 2024

Bolsters Leadership by Promoting Timothy Sulzer to Chief Product Officer, David Barton to Chief Technology Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the full US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced a successful 2024 highlighted by dramatic growth in protecting against gun violence in schools, communities and government. The company also announced the appointment of co-founder and former CTO, Timothy Sulzer, to Chief Product Officer. Replacing him as CTO will be David Barton, who previously served as the company's SVP of engineering.

Within the past year, ZeroEyes tripled the size of its Operations Center (ZOC) at the company's Conshohocken, PA headquarters, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting a 36% increase in workforce. This expansion has enabled the company to further enrich its AI data and enhance its machine-learning capabilities. Furthermore, ZeroEyes achieved a 230% increase in partnerships through its Channel Partner Program (CPP), establishing close collaboration with leading innovators in the security technology industry.

Exclusively, the company progressed beyond its previous DTE (Developmental Testing and Evaluation) Designation to earn full SAFETY Act Designation from the Department of Defense in 2024. This development eliminates the third-party liability of all ZeroEyes' customers for claims resulting from acts of terrorism when the platform is in use. Full Designation is granted only to technologies that have been thoroughly tested and proven their effectiveness in mitigating terrorism risks.

Another significant milestone involved the launch of ZeroEyes One (ZEO), a proactive gun detection solution that supports micro-deployments ranging from 1-12 IP cameras. This new offering brings ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness capabilities to small businesses and private residences. In 2025, Sulzer and Barton will work together to accelerate the company's expansion with additional strategic initiatives.

As a ZeroEyes co-founder, Sulzer has played a key role in shaping product decisions and collaborating with engineers to develop the core technology. In his new role, he will work closely with customers to identify pain points and develop new features and products to improve usability and efficiency. Barton's expertise encompasses production engineering, R&D, computer vision, and visual processing technologies. Before joining ZeroEyes in 2022, he founded npArbor, Inc. and BartonLabs, LLC and held leadership roles at companies such as Biamp Systems, ēpoch, Inc., HOSTS Learning, Splash Technology, Intel, and HP. Barton also served as a U.S. Marine in the United States Marine Corps (USMC).

"ZeroEyes was founded with a clear mission: to save lives. Through relentless effort and innovation, we have become a leader in AI-powered gun detection, and the promotions of Barton and Sulzer will further strengthen our ability to stay at the forefront of this critical field," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished in 2024. Our exceptional growth and success have laid a strong foundation for delivering even more advanced and intelligent AI-driven security solutions in 2025."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and is the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

