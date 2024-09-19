ZeroEyes Releases First 'Back to School Gun Violence Report' Examining Trends in K-12 and Higher Education

Annual Report Reveals that U.S. Schools Could Reach 1,000+ Gun-Related Incidents by End of 2024- 25 Year

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its pioneering Gun Violence Research Center has released its first " Back to School Gun Violence Report ," which examines relevant incidents and trends in K-12 and higher education over the course of the 2022-23 to 2023-24 school years and conducts comparisons between them. Based on ongoing research conducted by the center, the U.S. is on track to see over 1,000 gun-violence-related incidents in education by the end of the 2024-25 school year.

The report, which will be published annually, looks beyond mass fatality attacks to study the patterns and trends of when, where, and how shootings in educational settings occur. It provides empirical data and unique insights to decision-makers such as school district superintendents, university deans, and government officials, enabling them to make informed safety decisions supported by reliable data.

Key findings include:

In 2023-24, gun violence incidents within the education sector increased by 47% over the previous school year, but the situations deemed "active shooters" decreased by 25%.

Non-lethal and imitation gun use increased by 89.6%, though no type of gun was preferred in this sector.

While there was a decline in "mass shooting" incidents, the amount of fatalities and injuries still increased.

K-12 institutions saw a sharp increase in fake guns and false active shooter reports, while higher education experienced a rise in gun violence incidents related to the escalation of a dispute.

The ZeroEyes Gun Violence Research Center provides a comprehensive analysis of all forms of gun violence across various U.S. commercial and infrastructure sectors. Its research helps schools and businesses better understand the severity of gun-related violence so that they can make informed decisions regarding their security investments.

"The more we understand the complex realities of gun-related violence in our educational systems, the better equipped we are to prevent its devastating impacts," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "This report will help to foster a culture of preparedness and resilience, where every measure taken contributes to saving lives and ensuring a more secure future for all."

ZeroEyes is on a mission to stop gun-related violence in the United States. It offers an affordable end-to-end security solution, from threat detection to situational awareness, focused on proactively identifying guns before shots are fired and providing actionable intelligence to on-site staff and first responders.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

