ZeroEyes' Research Center Reports Disturbing Trend of Dramatically Increased Retail Gun Incidents During Holiday Season

Skyrocketing Violence in Malls and Retail Centers

Points to Need for Proactive Security Measures During the Coming Shopping Season

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the full U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its Gun Violence Research Center has released its Holiday Gun Incidents in Retail Facilities Report, identifying a disturbing trend involving gun-related violence in US retail locations. The research shows that, during the 2022 and 2023 holiday seasons, from Black Friday to New Year's Eve, retail settings including malls, grocery stores, convenience stores, and gas stations experienced a large spike in gun-related incidents, with an average of five per day, resulting in significant injuries and fatalities.

The Gun Violence Research Center is a resource on gun violence in the United States of America, including active shooter and mass shooting incidents, spontaneous and targeted gun violence, as well as threats, hoaxes, and swatting. Its new findings reveal that the gun-related incidents recorded over the 2022 and 2023 holiday seasons resulted in 83 fatalities and 140 injuries. Incidents ranged from dispute escalations—by far the most common cause, making up nearly 40% of cases—to robberies and drive-by shootings. Notably, 64% of incidents took place outside of retail facilities, in parking lots and entryways, and almost 55% of shooters fled the scene and were never apprehended.

Gun violence in retail settings carry long-lasting economic and social impacts beyond the immediate physical dangers. While the primary focus is correctly centered on preventing violence and saving lives, these tragic events also have a significant financial impact on businesses. Retailers face property damage, reduced foot traffic, and increased employee turnover as both customers and staff feel unsafe. The ZeroEyes Research Center, in collaboration with analyst firm Gartner , has developed an ROI model that quantifies these effects, which include higher insurance premiums and potential legal costs. In severe cases, the financial strain can even force permanent closures, impacting entire communities and deterring new businesses from entering affected areas.

"The rising rate of gun-related incidents in shopping areas and retail facilities is an alarming trend that requires immediate action," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Retailers and law enforcement must collaborate to enhance security measures, especially during this peak shopping period when crowds increase and safety concerns are amplified."

The full Holiday Gun Incidents in Retail Facilities report can be downloaded at: https://zeroeyes.com/retail-holiday-shopping-gun-violence-report/

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

