ZeroEyes Secures Series-A Funding to Further Scale Industry-Leading, AI-Based Weapons Detection Platform

Founded by a team of former Navy SEALs and military veterans, ZeroEyes' AI weapons detection platform is a key component to a multi-tiered security approach that integrates with customers' existing camera systems and video analytics. If a visible gun is detected, an alert is sent to the ZeroEyes military-trained monitoring team, followed by notifications to local emergency dispatch and onsite security staff - a process that takes three to five seconds. By seeing exactly where a threat is in real time, ZeroEyes closes the critical seconds between when a gun could be spotted to when it's fired, helping save lives.

ZeroEyes' software has recently been installed in schools, commercial buildings and government sites. The Series-A funding will enable ZeroEyes to continue providing best-in-class support and services for its fast-growing and high-profile customer base and allow for business expansion, product innovation, recruitment and further growth in North America.

"Since day one, we've been on a mission to help mitigate the damage done by gun violence and active shooter situations, which have become an epidemic in the U.S.," said Mike Lahiff, Founder and CEO, ZeroEyes. "This significant funding round will allow us to further develop our proprietary AI technology to help stem the overwhelming impact of gun violence on our streets, in our schools, at businesses and public venues."

"Octave Ventures looks to partner with high-growth companies with an aim of making a meaningful industry and societal impact," said Michael Kim, Founder of Octave Ventures. "ZeroEyes' world-class and military veteran-led management team has a deep understanding of the security and technology markets. With this investment, the company is positioned to continue its market leadership. This isn't only about AI technology to detect weapons – it is about making a significant impact to help save lives."

Additional investors in this round of Series-A funding include Legion Capital, Grateful Investments, Alliance Holdings, and Alpha Intelligence Capital.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes is the industry's leading AI-based weapons detection solution. Its software integrates into existing security and surveillance camera systems and sends out a series of alerts when a verified gun is detected via our best-in-class weapons detection algorithms. The ZeroEyes platform is the most proactive and actionable early-warning system on the market, allowing users to "stop threats at first sight, not first shot."

Founded by a team of Navy SEALs and military veterans with more than 50 years of military experience with special operations and intelligence community expertise, ZeroEyes is the trusted weapons detection provider of numerous clients, including the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, commercial property groups, Fortune 1000 corporate campuses, shopping malls, and big-box retail. The company is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has additional locations in Washington DC, Hawaii, and Kansas.

About Octave Ventures

Octave Ventures is a global venture capital investor with a particular focus in deep tech and biotech investments. Under "Octave Life Sciences" and "Octave Tech Investment," Octave invests in a variety of pre-IPO companies at various stages of their development, several of which have later gone public. Octave is committed to leveraging its experience and knowledge to partner with founders to foster growth and the development of advanced technologies.

