ZeroEyes Selected for Prestigious Lloyd's Lab Accelerator Program for InsurTech Innovation

AI Gun Detection Pioneer to Work with Lloyd's to Develop Parametric Insurance Policies for Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that it has been selected for the award-winning and globally renowned Lloyd's Lab Accelerator program. The company was accepted following an in-depth selection process evaluating 270 applicants from over 33 countries.

During the ten-week Lloyd's Lab program, ZeroEyes will work with Lloyd's and its expansive insurance network to help develop parametric insurance policies for gun-related violence, to be offered for the first time to schools and commercial entities.

Despite the rising epidemic of mass shootings in the US, there are no widely available parametric insurance policies for gun-related violence. However, these incidents often result in significant financial implications, including facility closures, building repairs, legal fees, loss of personnel, and retention costs.

"ZeroEyes is dedicated to helping its customers proactively prepare for gun-related threats," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Lloyd's Lab's Accelerator program offers us the opportunity to innovate insurance policies, just as we have transformed gun detection. We are honored to be selected for the program and look forward to future partnership opportunities with leading insurance players."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes