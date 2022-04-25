ZeroEyes to Demonstrate SAFETY Act DT&E Designated AI Gun Detection Software at RILA Retail Asset Protection Conference 2022

ORLANDO. Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: ZeroEyes video AI gun detection solution is an effective and affordable means to empower leaders and decision makers driven to ensure security to radically improve their ability to protect schools, businesses and government spaces from gun related violence before the first bullet is fired, saving time and lives. The company's technology is deployed in 14 states. The ZeroEyes team is composed of former US Navy SEALs and other military veterans who lived through active shooter situations and are passionate about protecting the public from facing similar circumstances.