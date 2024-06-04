ZeroOutages Launches Enterprise Flex: Recognized as the Most Reliable Internet Connection in the World

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroOutages, a leader in network reliability and security solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest groundbreaking satellite internet connectivity product, Enterprise Flex. Designed to deliver unparalleled internet reliability, Enterprise Flex is set to revolutionize connectivity for businesses across the United States.

Enterprise Flex is touted as the most reliable internet connection in the world, offering businesses a suite of advanced features and benefits that ensure seamless and uninterrupted internet access. With 24/7 live support and managed installation, ZeroOutages ensures that deploying Enterprise Flex is as effortless as it is effective.

"Enterprise Flex sets a new standard for internet reliability, providing businesses with the dependable connectivity they need to thrive in today's digital landscape," said Daren French, VP Business Development of ZeroOutages. "Our commitment to delivering the best possible service is reflected in every aspect of Enterprise Flex, from its cutting-edge connectivity and integrated security technology to our comprehensive support offerings."

Key Features of Enterprise Flex:

The Most Reliable Internet in the World: Engineered for maximum uptime and performance, ensuring businesses stay connected.

Engineered for maximum uptime and performance, ensuring businesses stay connected. Dual Antennae: Redundancy and enhanced signal strength for superior connectivity.

Redundancy and enhanced signal strength for superior connectivity. Dual Routers (Optional): Additional redundancy options for critical network environments.

Additional redundancy options for critical network environments. Satellites 5+: Utilizes multiple satellites to ensure consistent and reliable internet service.

Utilizes multiple satellites to ensure consistent and reliable internet service. Downlinks 2+: Multiple downlinks to optimize data transmission and ensure stability.

Multiple downlinks to optimize data transmission and ensure stability. Supports Third-Party Circuits: Integrates with existing network infrastructure.

Integrates with existing network infrastructure. Deployable Anywhere in the United States .

Unlimited Bandwidth (No Metering): Unrestricted data usage.

Unrestricted data usage. Business-Class Service Level Agreement: Guarantees high-quality service and performance standards.

Guarantees high-quality service and performance standards. Load Balancing Across Two Antenna: Enhances connectivity by distributing traffic across dual antennae for optimal performance.

Enterprise Flex Installation Benefits:

Dedicated 24/7 Live Support .

. Managed Installation: Professional installation ensures smooth and efficient setup.

Enterprise Flex offers the flexibility and scalability needed to support business growth. With unlimited bandwidth and a robust service level agreement, businesses can operate with confidence, knowing their internet connectivity is in expert hands.

About ZeroOutages: ZeroOutages is a leading provider of innovative networking solutions, specializing in delivering seamless connectivity to businesses worldwide. With a comprehensive portfolio of services, including Low Earth Orbit satellite solutions, ZeroOutages empowers businesses with reliable, secure, high-performance networking solutions designed to optimize performance, enhance productivity, and drive growth.

For more information visit www.zerooutages.com.

Media Contact:

Daren French

888-997-6237

[email protected]

SOURCE ZeroOutages