Zerto Selects BillingPlatform to Power Growth Initiatives and Streamline Customer Experience through Modernized Billing Processes

DENVER, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced that Zerto has gone live with BillingPlatform. BillingPlatform gives Zerto a fully integrated, end-to-end billing solution, effectively managing the company's complex pricing and billing scenarios, streamlining processes and improving overall customer experience.

Zerto's IT Resilience Platform™ provides disaster recovery, backup and workload mobility software for virtualized infrastructures and cloud environments. The company's pricing model is based on the customer's usage of its service, and incorporates other variables based on individual customer requirements. To respond to increasing market demand for its services, Zerto needed billing software that could deliver a closed-loop, end-to-end billing experience with seamless integration into its core CRM platform. Through BillingPlatform, Zerto extracts and rates mediated usage data and produces invoices and supporting documentation, all of which are seamlessly integrated with the Salesforce.com CRM system.

"Zerto's mission is centered around customer experience, and, as our customer base grows, it becomes increasingly important to ensure a seamless quote-to-cash journey," said Avi Raichel, CIO at Zerto. "BillingPlatform will not only be a key driver of operational efficiencies and streamlined operations, it also provides the flexibility to support any kind of billing model to align with customer expectations."

BillingPlatform is the industry leading cloud-based software solution that enables enterprises, like Zerto, to replace legacy systems and automate and integrate the entire billing and monetization process. Companies have the ability to support any revenue model, customized for each customer situation, all on a single platform. Enterprises like Zerto can leverage the power of the platform to align BillingPlatform with its unique needs through configuration versus code, eliminating reliance on internal resources while streamlining costs and improving the overall customer experience.

"Zerto provides such a critical solution for today's digital enterprise, and we are excited to help the company grow and extend its business," said Dennis Wall, CEO at BillingPlatform. "Zerto has customer-focused pricing and monetization models that BillingPlatform is uniquely qualified to support. The company is truly able to deliver a frictionless customer experience, and we are proud to be an integral part of it."

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit billingplatform.com .

