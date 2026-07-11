ZETA PHI BETA SORORITY, INCORPORATED WELCOMES ITS HONORARY MEMBER CLASS OF 2026

Accomplished Trailblazers Across Entertainment, Government, Journalism, Advocacy, Faith, and Public Service Welcomed into the Sisterhood During Grand Boulé 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated welcomed its Alpha Omega Chapter Class of 2026 during a special induction ceremony held on July 11, 2026, at the organization's International Grand Boulé in Nashville, Tennessee. The induction ceremony was one of the most anticipated highlights of Grand Boulé 2026, the organization's premier international gathering, which brought together thousands of members, leaders, and partners from across the globe.

Honorary Membership is the highest recognition bestowed upon non-members by the sorority and is reserved for women whose contributions have made a significant impact in their professions, communities, and society at large.

Gina Merritt-Epps, Esq., International First Vice President for Membership, highlighted the significance of the chapter's distinction. "The Alpha Omega Chapter recognizes extraordinary women who exemplify Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood, and we are honored to welcome this exceptional class into the Zeta sisterhood."

The Alpha Omega Chapter Class of 2026 reflects a dynamic collective of trailblazers whose influence spans entertainment, public service, journalism, faith, entrepreneurship, advocacy, and community leadership.

Dr. Stacie N.C. Grant, International President & CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, emphasized the significance of this distinguished class and the impact of their collective contributions. "Their achievements have inspired countless lives, and we are honored to welcome them into our sisterhood as we continue creating lasting impact together."

The members of Alpha Omega Chapter Class of 2026 are:

Tennessee State Representative Karen D. Camper is a distinguished public servant, military veteran, and Tennessee House Democratic Leader who has dedicated her career to public service, veterans' advocacy, civic engagement, and expanding opportunities for communities throughout Tennessee. As a trailblazing legislator and the first African American woman to lead a caucus in the Tennessee General Assembly, she champions equitable public policy, economic opportunity, education, and support for veterans while empowering underserved communities through servant leadership. Her lifelong commitment to advancing equity, leadership, and community engagement closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service, as well as the missions of Zeta Organizational Leadership (ZOL) and Zetas Helping Other People Excel (Z-HOPE™) by cultivating civic leadership, strengthening communities through advocacy, and creating opportunities that empower individuals and improve the quality of life for future generations.





is a distinguished public servant, military veteran, and Tennessee House Democratic Leader who has dedicated her career to public service, veterans' advocacy, civic engagement, and expanding opportunities for communities throughout Tennessee. As a trailblazing legislator and the first African American woman to lead a caucus in the Tennessee General Assembly, she champions equitable public policy, economic opportunity, education, and support for veterans while empowering underserved communities through servant leadership. Her lifelong commitment to advancing equity, leadership, and community engagement closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service, as well as the missions of Zeta Organizational Leadership (ZOL) and Zetas Helping Other People Excel (Z-HOPE™) by cultivating civic leadership, strengthening communities through advocacy, and creating opportunities that empower individuals and improve the quality of life for future generations. Pamela Champion is a nationally respected anti-hazing advocate and founder of the Be A Champion Foundation, who transformed personal tragedy into a national movement for education, awareness, and safer communities following the loss of her son, Robert Champion. She is a leading voice in the fight to eradicate hazing, bullying, and systemic institutional violence, advocating for legislative reform, prevention education, and cultural change across schools, colleges, and organizations. Her unwavering commitment to protecting youth, fostering safe learning environments, and empowering communities through education and advocacy closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service, as well as the missions of ZOL and Z-HOPE™ by promoting ethical leadership, strengthening youth development, preventing violence, and creating safer, more supportive communities where individuals can thrive.

Sheila E. (Sheila Cecilia Escovedo) is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, percussionist, producer, and humanitarian whose groundbreaking career has inspired audiences for more than five decades. Known as the "Queen of Percussion," she has collaborated with legendary artists including Prince, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, and Lionel Richie. Through her Elevate Hope Foundation and Elevate Oakland, she advocates for abused and neglected children while expanding access to youth arts and music education by providing instruments, equipment, and professional music instruction to underserved public schools. Her unwavering commitment to empowering young people through education, mentorship, and the arts closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service, as well as the missions of Z-HOPE™ and the Zeta Youth Auxiliary Programs, which are dedicated to enriching the lives of youth through education, leadership development, service, and opportunities that inspire the next generation to reach their fullest potential.

is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, percussionist, producer, and humanitarian whose groundbreaking career has inspired audiences for more than five decades. Known as the "Queen of Percussion," she has collaborated with legendary artists including Prince, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, and Lionel Richie. Through her Elevate Hope Foundation and Elevate Oakland, she advocates for abused and neglected children while expanding access to youth arts and music education by providing instruments, equipment, and professional music instruction to underserved public schools. Her unwavering commitment to empowering young people through education, mentorship, and the arts closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service, as well as the missions of Z-HOPE™ and the Zeta Youth Auxiliary Programs, which are dedicated to enriching the lives of youth through education, leadership development, service, and opportunities that inspire the next generation to reach their fullest potential. Aliya Crawford is an award-winning public relations executive, brand strategist, filmmaker, producer, entrepreneur, and Co-Owner of W&W Public Relations, one of the entertainment industry's most respected agencies. A passionate advocate for diversity in media, youth mentorship, arts education, and community service, she is committed to developing the next generation of communications professionals while creating greater opportunities for underrepresented voices in entertainment. Through her leadership with the Recording Academy Philadelphia Chapter, service on the Willingboro Board of service.

is an award-winning public relations executive, brand strategist, filmmaker, producer, entrepreneur, and Co-Owner of W&W Public Relations, one of the entertainment industry's most respected agencies. A passionate advocate for diversity in media, youth mentorship, arts education, and community service, she is committed to developing the next generation of communications professionals while creating greater opportunities for underrepresented voices in entertainment. Through her leadership with the Recording Academy Philadelphia Chapter, service on the Willingboro Board of service. Dr. Grisanthia "San" Franklin is a Grammy Award-winning gospel music producer, singer, senior pastor of The Love Center South Church in Nashville, and community advocate recognized for her work in ministry and public service. A passionate advocate for autism (ASD), ADHD, mental health awareness, and domestic violence prevention, she uses her platform to promote healing, education, and support for individuals and families facing life's greatest challenges. Through her faith, music, and outreach, Dr. Franklin empowers communities with compassion and hope. Her unwavering commitment to serving others closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service, the missions of Z-HOPE™ and the Sorority's Interfaith Team by fostering spiritual growth, promoting holistic wellness, strengthening families, and providing faith-centered support that uplifts individuals and communities through service, compassion, and advocacy.





is a Grammy Award-winning gospel music producer, singer, senior pastor of The Love Center South Church in Nashville, and community advocate recognized for her work in ministry and public service. A passionate advocate for autism (ASD), ADHD, mental health awareness, and domestic violence prevention, she uses her platform to promote healing, education, and support for individuals and families facing life's greatest challenges. Through her faith, music, and outreach, Dr. Franklin empowers communities with compassion and hope. Her unwavering commitment to serving others closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service, the missions of Z-HOPE™ and the Sorority's Interfaith Team by fostering spiritual growth, promoting holistic wellness, strengthening families, and providing faith-centered support that uplifts individuals and communities through service, compassion, and advocacy. Cheryl Elizabeth "Coko" Gamble is an acclaimed singer-songwriter and lead vocalist of the legendary R&B group SWV whose powerful voice helped define contemporary R&B. A Grammy-nominated artist with successful solo R&B and gospel careers, she is also a passionate advocate for mental health awareness, openly sharing her personal journey to reduce stigma and encourage healing, particularly within the Black community. Through her transparency and advocacy, she empowers individuals to prioritize emotional wellness and seek support without shame. Her dedication to improving mental health and strengthening families and communities closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service and the mission of Z-HOPE™ by promoting health education, emotional well-being, and compassionate outreach that empowers individuals to thrive.





is an acclaimed singer-songwriter and lead vocalist of the legendary R&B group SWV whose powerful voice helped define contemporary R&B. A Grammy-nominated artist with successful solo R&B and gospel careers, she is also a passionate advocate for mental health awareness, openly sharing her personal journey to reduce stigma and encourage healing, particularly within the Black community. Through her transparency and advocacy, she empowers individuals to prioritize emotional wellness and seek support without shame. Her dedication to improving mental health and strengthening families and communities closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service and the mission of Z-HOPE™ by promoting health education, emotional well-being, and compassionate outreach that empowers individuals to thrive. Danielle Green is a U.S. Army combat veteran, Purple Heart recipient, former Division I athlete, and motivational speaker whose life exemplifies resilience, leadership, and service. Following the loss of her arm while serving in Iraq, she became a passionate advocate for veteran mental health, post-traumatic growth, and community support, serving for 12 years as a Department of Veterans Affairs counselor and inspiring audiences nationwide through her work with the Wounded Warrior Project. Her unwavering commitment to empowering veterans, cultivating resilient leaders, and serving communities closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service, as well as the missions of ZOL and Z-HOPE™ by promoting servant leadership, strengthening communities through advocacy, and providing hope,dementia awareness, mental health support, and domestic abuse awareness, using her platform to promote healing, education, and empowerment for individuals and families. Her commitment to improving health outcomes, supporting survivors, and strengthening communities closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service and the mission of Z-HOPE™ by advancing health education, providing hope and resources to vulnerable populations, and fostering healthier, more resilient communities.





is a U.S. Army combat veteran, Purple Heart recipient, former Division I athlete, and motivational speaker whose life exemplifies resilience, leadership, and service. Following the loss of her arm while serving in Iraq, she became a passionate advocate for veteran mental health, post-traumatic growth, and community support, serving for 12 years as a Department of Veterans Affairs counselor and inspiring audiences nationwide through her work with the Wounded Warrior Project. Her unwavering commitment to empowering veterans, cultivating resilient leaders, and serving communities closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service, as well as the missions of ZOL and Z-HOPE™ by promoting servant leadership, strengthening communities through advocacy, and providing hope,dementia awareness, mental health support, and domestic abuse awareness, using her platform to promote healing, education, and empowerment for individuals and families. Her commitment to improving health outcomes, supporting survivors, and strengthening communities closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service and the mission of Z-HOPE™ by advancing health education, providing hope and resources to vulnerable populations, and fostering healthier, more resilient communities. Sheri Jones-Moffett is a celebrated gospel recording artist, worship leader, and cultural contributor best known as one-half of the acclaimed duo Ted & Sheri, whose ministry has inspired audiences for more than two decades. Through her music, speaking, and the powerful message of her signature anthem, "Encourage Yourself," she advocates for spiritual empowerment, self-motivation, faith, and personal renewal, encouraging individuals to overcome life's challenges with resilience and hope. Her ministry's emphasis on faith, service, and strengthening individuals and families closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's initiatives including Z-HOPE™, ZOL, the Zeta Youth Auxiliary, and the Sorority's Interfaith efforts, reflecting the founding principle of Service through uplifting communities, empowering future leaders, and meeting the spiritual and emotional needs of those she serves.





is a celebrated gospel recording artist, worship leader, and cultural contributor best known as one-half of the acclaimed duo Ted & Sheri, whose ministry has inspired audiences for more than two decades. Through her music, speaking, and the powerful message of her signature anthem, "Encourage Yourself," she advocates for spiritual empowerment, self-motivation, faith, and personal renewal, encouraging individuals to overcome life's challenges with resilience and hope. Her ministry's emphasis on faith, service, and strengthening individuals and families closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's initiatives including Z-HOPE™, ZOL, the Zeta Youth Auxiliary, and the Sorority's Interfaith efforts, reflecting the founding principle of Service through uplifting communities, empowering future leaders, and meeting the spiritual and emotional needs of those she serves. Valerie "Chef Val" Knight is an internationally recognized chef, entrepreneur, executive consultant, humanitarian, and community advocate whose work spans wellness, technology, education, and social impact. A passionate advocate for preserving Black culinary history, she uses food as a powerful tool for storytelling, healing, education, mentorship, and community building while supporting trauma survivors, underserved communities, and future culinary leaders. Through her humanitarian work, digital equity initiatives, and commitment to cultural preservation, Chef Val empowers individuals to thrive through education and opportunity. Her dedication to servant leadership and community empowerment closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service, as well as the missions of ZOL and Z-HOPE™ by developing leaders, expanding educational opportunities, preserving cultural heritage, and strengthening communities through meaningful outreach and advocacy.





is an internationally recognized chef, entrepreneur, executive consultant, humanitarian, and community advocate whose work spans wellness, technology, education, and social impact. A passionate advocate for preserving Black culinary history, she uses food as a powerful tool for storytelling, healing, education, mentorship, and community building while supporting trauma survivors, underserved communities, and future culinary leaders. Through her humanitarian work, digital equity initiatives, and commitment to cultural preservation, Chef Val empowers individuals to thrive through education and opportunity. Her dedication to servant leadership and community empowerment closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service, as well as the missions of ZOL and Z-HOPE™ by developing leaders, expanding educational opportunities, preserving cultural heritage, and strengthening communities through meaningful outreach and advocacy. Dr. Milan Love ("Dr. Love") McPherson is a nationally recognized relationship expert, certified marriage and family counselor, author, speaker, and founder of Love Infinity, Inc., who has dedicated more than two decades to helping individuals and couples build stronger, healthier relationships. A resources that empower individuals and communities to thrive.





is a nationally recognized relationship expert, certified marriage and family counselor, author, speaker, and founder of Love Infinity, Inc., who has dedicated more than two decades to helping individuals and couples build stronger, healthier relationships. A resources that empower individuals and communities to thrive. Niecy Nash-Betts is an Emmy Award-winning actress, comedian, producer, and television host whose acclaimed career includes Reno 911! , Claws , When They See Us , and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story . Beyond entertainment, she is a passionate advocate for school violence prevention, breast cancer awareness, HIV education, and greater representation in media, using her platform to promote equity, healing, and community empowerment. Her dedication to improving public health, supporting vulnerable communities, and expanding opportunities for others closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service and the mission of Z-HOPE™ by advancing health education, strengthening communities, and creating meaningful pathways for hope, healing, and positive social change.





is an Emmy Award-winning actress, comedian, producer, and television host whose acclaimed career includes , , , and . Beyond entertainment, she is a passionate advocate for school violence prevention, breast cancer awareness, HIV education, and greater representation in media, using her platform to promote equity, healing, and community empowerment. Her dedication to improving public health, supporting vulnerable communities, and expanding opportunities for others closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service and the mission of Z-HOPE™ by advancing health education, strengthening communities, and creating meaningful pathways for hope, healing, and positive social change. Elise Neal is an accomplished actress, producer, entrepreneur, and advocate whose career has spanned more than three decades in film and television. Best known for her roles in The Hughleys , Rosewood , Scream 2 , and Hustle & Flow , she transformed personal tragedy into purpose by championing breast cancer awareness following the loss of her mother to metastatic breast cancer. As a former board member of The Rose, she has become a passionate voice for early detection, genetic testing, and women's health education, empowering women to take charge of their health through awareness and prevention. Her commitment to improving women's health and strengthening communities closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service and the mission of Z-HOPE™ by advancing health education, supporting underserved populations, and promoting wellness initiatives that improve the quality of life for women and families.





is an accomplished actress, producer, entrepreneur, and advocate whose career has spanned more than three decades in film and television. Best known for her roles in , , , and , she transformed personal tragedy into purpose by championing breast cancer awareness following the loss of her mother to metastatic breast cancer. As a former board member of The Rose, she has become a passionate voice for early detection, genetic testing, and women's health education, empowering women to take charge of their health through awareness and prevention. Her commitment to improving women's health and strengthening communities closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service and the mission of Z-HOPE™ by advancing health education, supporting underserved populations, and promoting wellness initiatives that improve the quality of life for women and families. Patti Phillips is a nationally recognized leadership expert, executive coach, and CEO of Women Leaders in Sports who has expanded the organization's national impact by advancing mentorship, leadership development, and career opportunities for women across the sports industry. A passionate advocate for women's empowerment and authentic leadership, she is committed to creating pathways for women to serve in executive and decision-making roles while driving meaningful cultural and organizational change. Her dedication to developing confident, purpose-driven women leaders closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principles of Service and Finer Womanhood, as well as the missions of ZOL and Z-HOPE™ by cultivating ethical leadership, mentoring future generations, and empowering women to create lasting impact in their professions and communities. solutions closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service, the missions of Z-HOPE™ and ZOL by fostering community engagement, cultivating servant leaders, and creating meaningful opportunities that empower individuals, families, and future generations.





is a nationally recognized leadership expert, executive coach, and CEO of Women Leaders in Sports who has expanded the organization's national impact by advancing mentorship, leadership development, and career opportunities for women across the sports industry. A passionate advocate for women's empowerment and authentic leadership, she is committed to creating pathways for women to serve in executive and decision-making roles while driving meaningful cultural and organizational change. Her dedication to developing confident, purpose-driven women leaders closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principles of Service and Finer Womanhood, as well as the missions of ZOL and Z-HOPE™ by cultivating ethical leadership, mentoring future generations, and empowering women to create lasting impact in their professions and communities. solutions closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service, the missions of Z-HOPE™ and ZOL by fostering community engagement, cultivating servant leaders, and creating meaningful opportunities that empower individuals, families, and future generations. U.S. Representative Lateefah Simon is a nationally recognized civil rights advocate, community organizer, and U.S. Representative for California's 12th Congressional District who has dedicated her career to advancing criminal justice reform, economic equality, affordable housing, voting rights, climate resilience, and equitable access to healthcare and public transportation. A lifelong champion for underserved and marginalized communities, she works to expand opportunity, protect civil rights, and create lasting systemic change through public service and advocacy. Her unwavering commitment to social justice and community empowerment closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service, as well as the missions of ZOL and Z-HOPE™ by developing servant leaders, advancing civic engagement, advocating for equitable public policy, and creating sustainable solutions that empower individuals, strengthen communities, and improve quality of life.





is a nationally recognized civil rights advocate, community organizer, and U.S. Representative for California's 12th Congressional District who has dedicated her career to advancing criminal justice reform, economic equality, affordable housing, voting rights, climate resilience, and equitable access to healthcare and public transportation. A lifelong champion for underserved and marginalized communities, she works to expand opportunity, protect civil rights, and create lasting systemic change through public service and advocacy. Her unwavering commitment to social justice and community empowerment closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service, as well as the missions of ZOL and Z-HOPE™ by developing servant leaders, advancing civic engagement, advocating for equitable public policy, and creating sustainable solutions that empower individuals, strengthen communities, and improve quality of life. Kellee Stewart is an award-winning actress, writer, producer, and advocate recognized for her roles in Guess Who , My Boys , and Midnight, Texas . A leading voice for reproductive health, fertility awareness, and family building, she champions reproductive rights, expands access to fertility resources, and works to destigmatize infertility, particularly within communities of color. Through her advocacy, storytelling, and public engagement, Stewart empowers individuals and families while promoting health equity, education, and compassionate support. Her dedication to improving the health and well-being of women and families closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service and the mission of Z-HOPE™ by advancing community health, supporting underserved populations, and empowering individuals through education, outreach, and advocacy.





is an award-winning actress, writer, producer, and advocate recognized for her roles in , , and . A leading voice for reproductive health, fertility awareness, and family building, she champions reproductive rights, expands access to fertility resources, and works to destigmatize infertility, particularly within communities of color. Through her advocacy, storytelling, and public engagement, Stewart empowers individuals and families while promoting health equity, education, and compassionate support. Her dedication to improving the health and well-being of women and families closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's founding principle of Service and the mission of Z-HOPE™ by advancing community health, supporting underserved populations, and empowering individuals through education, outreach, and advocacy. Jenisha Watts is an award-winning journalist, editor, and author whose work explores culture, identity, and the social issues shaping communities across America. As a staff writer for The Atlantic, she uses her platform to advocate for social resilience, class mobility, and breaking the cycles of poverty and addiction while amplifying conversations about systemic inequities and the mental well-being of young Black women in journalism. Through her powerful storytelling and commitment to truth, education, and social justice, Watts advances meaningful dialogue that inspires change. Her dedication to opportunity to advance philanthropic initiatives, strengthen community partnerships, promote social welfare, and expand opportunities for women, families, and communities worldwide. Their collective expertise, influence, and commitment to service will help expand the organization's reach, strengthen its community impact initiatives, and inspire future generations of women leaders.

The Alpha Omega Chapter has welcomed a distinguished roster of trailblazers and cultural icons throughout the years, including Annie Turnbo Malone, Maggie L. Walker, Esther Rolle, Sarah Vaughn, Julia Carson (former U.S. Rep.), Donna Edwards (former U.S. Rep.), Anita Hill, Esq., Elisabeth Omilami, Rhona Bennett, Archbishop Mary Floyd Palmer, Vivica A. Fox, Samia Nkrumah, Dawnn Lewis, Rashida Tlaib (U.S. Rep.), Nicki Micheaux, Ann Nesby, Chrisette Michele Payne, Angel McCoughtry, Edna Cummings, Roslyn Young-Daniels, Tatyana Ali, Brigadier General Felicia Brokaw, Wanda Durant, Senator Andrea Hunley, Leela James, Maimah Karmo, Dr. Dawn Morton-Rias, Perri Shakes-Drayton, Ashley Sharpton, Dominique Sharpton, Yolanda "Yo-Yo" Whitaker, and Representative Regina Young.

For more information about Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated and its Honorary Membership Program, visit www.zphib1920.org.

ABOUT ZETA PHI BETA SORORITY, INCORPORATED

Founded on January 16, 1920, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated is an international, community-conscious, action-oriented organization founded on the principles of Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood. For more than a century, the organization has positively impacted communities through initiatives focused on education, economic empowerment, health and wellness, leadership development, social justice, and community service.

SOURCE Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.