ZHARYQ Kazakhstan Partners with Rivada for Secure Connectivity

The Outernet's backbone in space brings an unparalleled level of security to

government & enterprise communications

Outernet is a constellation of 600 ultra-secure, networked low-earth orbit satellites

Combining the speed of fiber with the reach of satellite

Orbital mesh network with no terrestrial gateways ensures security by design

MUNICH, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZHARYQ Kazakhstan, a telecom operator and communications systems integrator, is partnering with Rivada Space Networks to provide a unique next generation connectivity network with the necessary security and performance to drive digital innovation and transformation. Rivada has now lined up over $US 20 billion of business globally for its unique LEO network.

Rivada's Outernet, the first unified global communications network.

ZHARYQ has over 35 years of experience in telecommunications and systems integration, providing professional services to government agencies, businesses, and network operators. With the increasing demand to move large quantities of data securely and quickly around the world placing existing digital infrastructure under greater pressure than ever, organisations in banking, security, defense and telecommunications are looking for innovative and future-forward networking technologies that are secure, fast and reliable.

As the first unified global communications network, Rivada's Outernet is transformative. A global low-latency point-to-point network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, it is a unique next-generation constellation combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing and routing to create a ubiquitous optical mesh network in space. This "orbital network," in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over long distances. And by routing traffic on a physically separated network in space, it provides a layer of defense for any organization that needs to share data securely between widely distributed sites.

ZHARYQ, will harness Rivada's Outernet to provide resiliency and future-proof satellite connectivity for high quality voice, video and data solutions to land-based, fixed, and maritime verticals, governmental and commercial customers, across the territories of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan. The Outernet's fast, seamless and secure connectivity will ramp up network performance and enable true digital transformation and new business opportunities through multi-gigabit bi-directional performance, combined with worldwide reach.

Korchagin Alexey, Commercial Director of ZHARYQ said: "Our goal is to ensure our customers have access to the latest innovation in secure satellite communications." He added: "Rivada is building a uniquely capable LEO constellation with a new level of cybersecurity for the enterprise and government sectors. By establishing a highly secure global communications backbone in space, the Outernet not only strengthens digital infrastructure on a global scale, but it also provides an innovative platform for our customers to expand their capabilities to meet new security needs. By tapping into a truly independent global network, we can offer a new level of resilience, security and performance."

Declan Ganley, CEO, Rivada Space Networks, said: "We are delighted to be working with ZHARYQ to enhance their ability to provide data security and data sovereignty. Global geopolitical dynamics continue to highlight concerns about national security and civil and defense infrastructure particularly in the area of cybersecurity and resilient information systems. The space domain now plays a critical role in securing network infrastructure and addressing rising data sovereignty and security demands. Unlike traditional "gap-filler" LEO systems which bridge the last mile between the satellite and the nearest gateway, Rivada's game-changing Outernet is a fully independent and inter-connected private space network that re-defines connectivity in terms of security, latency, capacity, efficiency, and coverage. Our unique gateway-less architecture is fast becoming the system of choice for secure data communications."

ZHARYQ will join Rivada's Customer Advisory Board and conduct a series of technical workshops to structure the collaboration and exchange information on the Outernet's capabilities.

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks GmbH is deploying the first true "Outernet": a global, low-latency, point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellation, comprising 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc. www.rivadaspace.com

Follow Rivada Space Networks on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rivada-space/

Twitter: @rivadaspace

Media Contacts

Melanie Dickie, Chief Marketing & Communication Officer

Rivada Space Networks GmbH

Tel: +31 6 14 22 97 62

Email: [email protected]m

Brian Carney, SVP Corporate Communications

Rivada Networks, Inc

Tel: +1 (207) 256-0386

Email: [email protected]

About ZHARYQ

ZHARYQ LLP is a private company, established in 1991 to work in the providing of satellite communications and telecommunications services, and is also a system integrator, communication operator. More than 35 years of successful experience in the telecommunications business allowed ZHARYQ to master almost all telecom directions. Therefore, ZHARYQ is ready to provide not only any IT and telecommunication products, but also unique professional services of all levels of complexity for each category of existing clients: government agencies, large, small and medium-sized businesses, telecom operators, marine and aviation companies, oil and gas companies, mining sector and etc. The modern, high-tech material and technical base of the company and the level of qualifications of all our specialists allow ZHARYQ to work in a highly professional level.

For more information, please visit web site www.zharyq.kz

Press Contact:

Abdysheva Zhanat, Senior Communications Specialist

ZHARYQ LLP

Tel: + 7 727 355 0009

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rivada Space Networks