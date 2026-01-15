Ziebart Caps a Strong 2025, Kicks Off 2026 with Heavy Growth and Innovation Plans

Iconic Automotive Brand Earns Top Franchise Honors, Delivers Record Revenue, and Sets Sights on Eastern U.S. Expansion and New Technology Advancements

TROY, Mich., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziebart, the global leader in vehicle appearance and protection services, is closing out 2025 with one of the strongest years in its 66+ year history, marked by record-setting revenue and major investments in innovation. As the brand looks ahead to 2026, Ziebart is positioned for continued momentum with expansion plans, new dealer partnerships, and technology enhancements designed to elevate both franchise owner and customer experiences.

Ziebart’s strong performance in 2025 earned the brand several notable industry honors, reinforcing its upward momentum within the franchise space.

"2025 was a defining year for Ziebart," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart. "From record revenue to meaningful franchise growth and industry recognition, our results reflect the trust our franchise owners place in the brand and the continued demand for our vehicle protection services."

2025 Growth and Performance Highlights

In 2025, Ziebart executed a full-year national marketing campaign that helped drive significant gains across both franchise development and retail performance. The brand saw:

+45% year-over-year growth in leads across franchise development and retail

across franchise development and retail Three new franchise agreements awarded

Four new locations opened nationwide

In December 2025, Ziebart concluded its third annual Month of Giving, supporting Mission 22, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting veterans and military families. The initiative was part of a broader, year-long charitable commitment led primarily by Ziebart's corporate office, which supported Mission 22 through multiple fundraising and awareness initiatives throughout the year. In addition, a number of Ziebart franchise owners participated through localized events and in-store efforts. Collectively, Ziebart's corporate-led and franchise-supported initiatives resulted in $12,500 in total charitable contributions in 2025, reinforcing the brand's ongoing commitment to the veteran community.

The campaign reflects Ziebart's longstanding commitment to the veteran community, with veterans representing more than 10% of the brand's franchise system. In recognition of these efforts, Ziebart was named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Franchise Business Review (FBR) and continues to waive its full franchise fee—valued at $45,000—for qualifying U.S. veterans.

Industry Recognition and Awards

In addition to brand-level accolades, Ziebart continued to invest in executive leadership, welcoming Tray Doster to the team in 2025, as Director of Franchise Development, to further strengthen the company's growth strategy and operational execution.

Individual leadership was also celebrated across the system, with Larisa Walega, Ziebart's Chief Growth Officer, appointed to the International Franchise Association (IFA) Board, and Ben Rogers of Bay City, Michigan, named a Franchise Rockstar by FBR, highlighting the depth of leadership and excellence throughout the Ziebart franchise network.

Looking Ahead to 2026 Growth

As Ziebart shifts gears into 2026, the brand is focused on accelerating growth while continuing to invest in innovation and franchisee support. The company plans to further expand key markets across the Eastern United States, building density in high-potential regions.

At the same time, Ziebart is advancing new technology initiatives aimed at enhancing both the franchise owner and customer experience, including the upcoming iBart App. The brand will also introduce a new in-house car dealer program designed to strengthen dealership partnerships and expand Ziebart's footprint within the automotive retail ecosystem.

