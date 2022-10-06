Ziebart Expands International Growth Across 7 New Countries

Leading Automotive Franchise to Enter The Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kuwait, Ivory Coast, Nigeria & Greece

TROY, Mich., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping vehicles looking new, extending their life and ensuring the highest resale value are three of the many reasons Ziebart products and services continue to be in high demand around the world. Now, with over 400 locations and 1,200 service centers in 36 countries, Ziebart International Corporation announced it has signed Master Franchise agreements in seven new countries, including The Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kuwait, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Greece.

The first Ziebart location in The Netherlands had a soft opening in late August with an official opening planned for late September. A franchise agreement for a new location in Azerbaijan was recently signed, along with a location in Kuwait, both set to open in mid-October. In addition, there will be a new location in Iraq that will open in November. The Ivory Coast location is planning to open in early December, and both Nigeria and Greece locations are planning to open their doors in early 2023.

"We continue to see heightened demand for vehicle protection services domestically and overseas," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President and CEO of Ziebart International Corporation. "As more consumers understand the value of investing in their current vehicles to keep them protected and looking like new, we foresee ongoing interest from Master Franchisees looking to bring Ziebart to their respective countries."

A Global Automotive Aftermarket Report projects the growth of $542 billion by 2026 up from $438 billion in 2020. With that growth in mind, Ziebart is expected to experience consistent growth in markets across the globe, breaking ground in even more countries in the near future.

In addition, the franchise also opened three new locations last year – Ontario, NY and Irmo, SC as well as the highly anticipated Australia location. These new franchise locations are owned and operated by existing multi-unit operators, as well as new franchise owners.

"The concept of extending the life of your vehicle is something that will always cross cultural borders," said Naji Younes, Vice President of International Business Development. "Wanting to protect your car from the elements and looking and feeling new is universal."

Backed by more than 60 years of experience in automotive aftermarket franchising, Ziebart is actively seeking qualified franchise prospects to join its growing global network.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,200 service centers, in 36 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com .

SOURCE Ziebart