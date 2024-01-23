Ziebart Expands to Three New Markets to Begin New Year

Trusted Vehicle Appearance and Protection Service Franchise Adds Locations in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania

TROY, Mich., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziebart, the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services, has propelled its way into the new year announcing three new deals to expand its services to new markets across the country. The 65-year-old company will soon be assisting vehicle owners in Washington, PA, Ruskin, FL, as well as in Phoenix, AZ, tightening its grip as the leader in rustproofing and auto detailing services.

The Washington, PA location is being opened by the entrepreneurial brother duo Nick and Mark Lambie, who have previously opened a Ziebart location in their hometown of Morgantown, WV. Nick Lambie, a former U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant, first opened the Morgantown store with his brother in 2019. Following their success at home, the two are expanding their services an hour north on I-79 to Washington to service an entire new market's worth of vehicles with their expertise.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us and for Ziebart overall. The average household in Washington has two cars, which is above the national average, and we know people want to take care of them the right way, so we're here to help," said Nick Lambie. "My brother and I are thrilled to expand our family business into a new community that will benefit from the trusted services we provide."

In Florida, Ziebart's new shop in Ruskin marks a milestone as the brand breaks into the Tampa market for the first time. Set to introduce Ziebart's services to the Ruskin community are local entrepreneurs and couple Raymond and Wysteria Austin. Wysteria is a nurse and Raymond is a veteran in the automotive industry, spending time with GMC before deciding to own a business together to help care for vehicles in their community.

The Phoenix location will also mark the first Ziebart store in the Valley of the Sun. At the helm of the deal is the veteran franchising group, DEF Protect Corp., who aim to protect vehicles from the harsh sun and desert wind that puts vehicles at risk for shorter lifespans in Arizona.

Thomas A. Wolfe, President and CEO of Ziebart International Corporation, said these new deals are important pieces to help the brand expand its footprint domestically. Between multi-unit franchisee operators for Ziebart and first-time business owners, Wolfe trusts the brand will find success in these populous markets.

"As demand for automotive aftercare services continues to skyrocket, Ziebart will continue to award agreements to those looking to add our 65-year-old expertise to liven the vehicles in these distinct communities," Wolfe said. "We're thrilled to continue to bring more communities complete vehicle protection solutions from coast to coast and beyond."

For more information on Ziebart's franchising opportunities, visit ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com .

SOURCE Ziebart