Ziebart Launches Military Sweepstakes in Partnership with NFL Defensive Back

Automotive Aftercare Franchise Teams Up with NOCAP Sports for Sweepstakes Giveaway Celebrating Military Heroes

Sweepstakes nominees embody the spirit of a "Defender," through military service, community efforts, and/or everyday acts of leadership

The sweepstakes winner will receive a trip to the Army VS Notre Dame NCAA football game November 23

The winner of the sweepstakes will be announced on November 15 th

TROY, Mich., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziebart International Corporation (Ziebart) – the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services for 65 years – is excited to announce the launch of its Military Sweepstakes, offering one lucky winner a trip to the Army VS Notre Dame NCAA football game on November 23. Working in collaboration with NOCAP Sports – the leading athlete marketing technology and services company – Ziebart's sweepstakes giveaway is in partnership with New York Giants defensive back and U.S. Military Academy West Point grad Elijah Riley, along with support from other professional athletes backing the cause.

"Elijah Riley embodies defense—from the front lines to the football field, and now with his vehicle through Ziebart." Post this New York Giants defensive back and U.S. Military Academy West Point grad Elijah Riley is teaming up with Ziebart for its Military Sweepstakes.

Celebrating the Intersection of Athletics and Military Values

Riley's military roots closely align with Ziebart's longstanding commitment to supporting the military and U.S. veterans. In fact, more than 10% of Ziebart's franchise owners are veterans as the brand uniquely waives the entire franchise fee for veteran owners. Though Riley deferred his military service to pursue his professional football career, he is closely followed by West Point graduates and the military communities.

"Elijah Riley embodies the true spirit of defense, from defending the country on the front lines, to defending on the football field, and now defending his vehicle through this exciting partnership with Ziebart," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President and CEO of Ziebart. "By teaming up with Elijah, we're able to extend our support to military veterans in a meaningful way, celebrating those who have served and defending the heroes of tomorrow."

Ziebart's Military Sweepstakes is open now through Veteran's Day, November 11, for submissions. To nominate someone who embodies the spirit of a defender through military service, community efforts, and/or everyday acts of leadership, visit: ziebart.nocapsports.io. The winner selected to receive two game tickets to the Army vs. Notre Dame game, along with an airline credit, hotel voucher, and Visa gift card to enjoy the game will be announced on November 15.

Ziebart is committed to delivering top-tier protection and appearance services through a team of expertly-trained technicians and advisors. Today, Ziebart operates more than 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers in 37 countries.

To find a Ziebart location near you, head to www.ziebart.com . For more information on Ziebart's franchising opportunities, visit ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities .

ABOUT ZIEBART

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit ziebart.com .

ABOUT NOCAP SPORTS

NOCAP Sports is a leading sports marketing company that helps athletes earn and brands grow in a sustainable way. From startups to Fortune 100 companies, NOCAP works with a diverse range of brands on athlete and sports marketing initiatives, specifically helping those brands invest more effectively in college sports and NIL through athlete influencers, media sponsorship, and experiential events. For more information about NOCAP Sports please visit nocapsports.io .

SOURCE Ziebart