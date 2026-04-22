ZIEGLER ADVISES CANCER CENTER ONCOLOGY MEDICAL GROUP ON ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH CANCER CARE SPECIALISTS & LEVITATE RIDGE CAPITAL

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group (CCOMG) in connection with its partnership with Cancer Care Specialists of Reno (CCS) and Levitate Ridge Capital.

Located on the campus of Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, California, CCOMG is a respected community oncology practice focused on delivering personalized, high-quality cancer care to patients throughout San Diego County. The practice has built a strong reputation for combining compassionate patient care with access to the latest innovations in oncology and hematology treatment.

Cancer Care Specialists is a leading provider of oncology and hematology services across Nevada, offering a comprehensive platform that includes medical oncology, hematology, radiation oncology, infusion therapy, imaging, laboratory services, clinical research, and integrated pharmacy capabilities.

Levitate Ridge Capital is a private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle-market healthcare and business services companies. Through this partnership, CCS and Levitate Ridge Capital will support continued investment in physician-led oncology practices, clinical capabilities, technology infrastructure, and geographic expansion while preserving the independent practice model that is critical to community-based cancer care.

The partnership brings together two highly regarded physician-led oncology organizations with a shared commitment to delivering best-in-class care in community settings. By combining resources, operational expertise, and strategic capital, the newly formed platform is positioned to expand access to high-quality oncology services and support additional independent oncology practices nationwide.

"We are excited to partner with Cancer Care Specialists and Levitate Ridge Capital as we begin this next chapter of growth," said Reema Batra, MD of Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group. "Ziegler was an invaluable advisor throughout a comprehensive strategic alternatives process, helping us thoughtfully evaluate our options, identify the right partner, and successfully execute the entire transaction. Their strategic guidance, hands-on support, and deep healthcare expertise were instrumental in helping us achieve our objectives and position the practice to accelerate growth while continuing to deliver exceptional care to our patients."

"This partnership represents an important step in building a premier community oncology platform focused on empowering physicians and improving access to care," said Wesley Falconer, COO of Cancer Care Specialists. "Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group has built an outstanding reputation, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the platform."

"Community oncology remains one of the most important and attractive segments in healthcare services, driven by strong clinical demand and the need for accessible, lower-cost sites of care," said Andrew Colbert, Senior Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking Practice. "Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group is a premier practice with exceptional physicians, deep community roots, and a patient-first culture. We are proud to have represented the shareholders in this important partnership."

"As a leading community oncology group across the highly competitive San Diego market, CCOMG has distinguished itself in providing the highest quality care to a broad and diverse patient base, including a commitment to rural and underserved populations. This platform partnership with CCS and Levitate Ridge will continue to enhance patient access in Southern California and serve to further strengthen the practice's ability to provide world-class cancer care in a highly convenient and cost-effective setting," said Drew Braucht, Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking Practice.

Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking team is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In its core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals, and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering differentiated sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement, and strategic partnering services.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at www.ziegler.com .

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held investment bank, capital markets, and proprietary investments firm. Specializing in the healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance, enables Ziegler to generate a positive impact on the clients and communities it serves. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the United States, Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, equity and fixed income sales & trading and research. To learn more, visit www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

SOURCE Ziegler