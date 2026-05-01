ZIEGLER ADVISES THE SALE OF CREST VIEW SENIOR COMMUNITY AT BLAINE

CHICAGO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce its role as exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Crest View Senior Communities (d/b/a "Crest View") in the sale of Crest View Senior Community at Blaine (the "Community"), a 164-unit continuum campus located in the northern suburb of the Twin Cities. The sale closed on April 30, 2026.

Catholic Eldercare, a not-for-profit senior living organization based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was selected as the Buyer, aligning with Crest View's goal to keep the Community with a faith-based provider. Catholic Eldercare will now operate eight (8) communities, owned or managed, in Northeast Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs.

Catholic Eldercare also plans to take over management of Columbia Village, a HUD 202 apartment building in Columbia Heights, MN also owned by Crest View.

This is Ziegler's third transaction representing Crest View since the beginning of 2025, having also served as financial advisor in the sale of Crest View on 42nd Street and Crest View Lutheran Home. Nick Glaisner, Managing Director in Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Practice, said, "It has been a pleasure working with the Crest View management team and Board to facilitate a smooth transition of Crest View's communities to quality operators. Being able to achieve a par-exit for bondholders and the continuation of exceptional care for Crest View's residents is an excellent result."

Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice is dedicated to delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas — healthcare services, information technology, hospitals, and senior living. Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms, offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization / restructuring, equity private placement, and strategic partnering services.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at www.ziegler.com.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

SOURCE Ziegler