ZIEGLER CLOSES $47,845,000 FINANCING FOR JOHN KNOX VILLAGE (MO)

CHICAGO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler is pleased to announce the successful closing of John Knox Village's $47,845,000 Series 2026A, B-1, B-2, and B-3 Bonds issued through the City of Lee's Summit, Missouri, collectively referred to as the (Series 2026 Bonds).

John Knox Village (JKV), a Missouri nonprofit corporation, is a Life Plan Community located in Lee's Summit, Missouri. The community consists of 1,038 independent living units, 180 assisted living units, and 121 skilled nursing beds. JKV is ranked #3 on the 2025 LeadingAge Ziegler 200 for single-site communities and is rated "BB+" (Stable) by Fitch Ratings, affirmed on 4/23/2026.

This transaction marks JKV's seventh financing with Ziegler since 2007. The Series 2026 Bonds consist of four tranches of tax-exempt debt: Series 2026A Fixed Rate Bonds ($18,845,000), Series 2026B-3 TEMPSSM-50 ($17,050,000), Series 2026B-2 TEMPSSM-70 ($6,825,000) and the Series 2026B-1 TEMPSSM-85 ($5,125,000), for a total par amount of $47,845,000. Proceeds of the Series 2026 Bonds, along with a $500k equity contribution from JKV, will be used to fund a ~$41.5M Expansion Project. The Series 2026B Bonds, totaling $29 million, are planned to be repaid in 2028 from initial entrance fees.

The Project will consist of two independent living expansion projects that will add an aggregate of 62 new independent living apartments to its existing campus. This includes the construction of a second addition to the Meadows complex (the "Meadows North Project") (47 units) and the development of a new housing offering of hybrid villas (the "Country Club Estates Project") (15 units). The projects were designed by SFCS and Greystone Communities who served as consultants in connection with the expansion of the campus.

Steve Seggerman, CFO of John Knox Village said, "We are very pleased with the successful execution of this financing and the strong outcome achieved. Ziegler was an excellent partner throughout the process, and we sincerely appreciate their expertise, dedication, and longstanding partnership."

Will Carney, Managing Director, Ziegler Senior Living Finance added, "Ziegler is pleased to once again support John Knox Village in financing a new development project. The community continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to growth and long-term strategic advancement. As John Knox Village expands, it is well positioned for a promising future, with continued investment in enhancing services and the overall resident experience."

Ziegler is the nation's leading underwriter of financings for not-for-profit senior living providers. Ziegler offers creative, tailored solutions to its senior living clientele, including investment banking, financial risk management, merger and acquisition services, seed capital, FHA/HUD, capital and strategic planning as well as senior living research, education, and communication.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at www.ziegler.com .

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

SOURCE Ziegler