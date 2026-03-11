ZIEGLER ADVISES LEADING PAIN MANAGEMENT PLATFORM ON INVESTMENT FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce its role as exclusive financial advisor to a leading pain management platform (Ace) on a platform investment from a private equity firm that focuses on partnering with entrepreneurial founders and management teams across multi-unit consumer and healthcare services businesses.

Founded in 2019, Ace is a multi-specialty clinic platform with a focus on interventional pain management. The company has expanded its presence to four outpatient clinic locations and operates its own ambulatory surgery center (ASC). This investment will accelerate Ace's growth and further solidify its position as the leading provider of comprehensive interventional pain and care management services.

"Our private equity partnership represents an exciting new chapter for Ace, and we are grateful to have had Ziegler as our trusted advisors throughout this process. Navigating a partnership of this scale requires the right advisors. Ziegler's deep expertise in the physician practice space and commitment to excellence made them invaluable partners in bringing this deal to fruition," said the CEO of Ace.

"Ace has built a sophisticated technology-driven operating model that is singularly focused on providing the highest quality clinical care to its patients. This platform investment will further accelerate the expansion of their distinctive care model across new markets and patient populations. We are grateful to have advised Ace on this category-leading partnership," stated, Drew Braucht, Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking practice.

Holland & Knight LLP provided legal counsel to Ace in connection with this transaction.

Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking team is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals, and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering differentiated sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement, and strategic partnering services.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at www.ziegler.com.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held investment bank, capital markets, and proprietary investments firm. Specializing in the healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance, enables Ziegler to generate a positive impact on the clients and communities it serves. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the United States, Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, equity and fixed income sales & trading and research. To learn more, visit www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

