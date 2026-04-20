ZIEGLER ADVISES OFFOR HEALTH ON ITS MAJORITY RECAPITALIZATION BY HAVENCREST

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as the exclusive financial advisor to OFFOR Health ("OFFOR" or the "Company") on its majority recapitalization by Havencrest Capital Management ("Havencrest"), a Dallas-based healthcare private equity firm. OFFOR Health is a leading provider of office-based anesthesia services for complex pediatric dental procedures.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the Company currently operates in five states across Ohio, Tennessee, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. OFFOR deploys highly integrated clinical teams and equipment — including anesthesiologists, PACU nurses, and paramedics — directly into dental offices with hospital-grade safety redundancies. This innovative business model enables patients, including children enrolled in Medicaid, to receive timely, high-impact care in dental offices rather than face long wait times for hospital operating rooms.

Havencrest's investment in OFFOR provides the Company with a partner that is deeply aligned with its mission of ensuring children and underserved populations have timely access to high quality care. The partnership positions OFFOR to accelerate its growth trajectory geographic expansion, reaching more pediatric patients and families in more communities across the country.

"The Ziegler team ran a competitive process to identify the right partner for OFFOR and worked diligently through the key terms of the transaction. We greatly valued having a highly experienced team of professionals alongside us throughout this process and are thrilled with the outcome we were able to achieve," said Gary Schafer, CEO of OFFOR Health.

"OFFOR has built a highly innovative platform that demonstrates unparalleled clinical and economic value to pediatric dental patients, dentists and clinic partners, and payors across state markets. This investment from Havencrest will dramatically scale the ability to provide access to patients across a nationally expanding footprint and serve to further enhance the Company's proven operating and logistics model. We are very excited to have represented OFFOR on this market-defining new partnership, " said Drew Braucht, Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking practice.

Nixon Peabody LLP provided legal counsel to OFFOR in connection with this transaction. Bass, Berry & Sims PLC served as legal counsel to Havencrest.

Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking team is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals, and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering differentiated sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement, and strategic partnering services.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at www.ziegler.com .

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held investment bank, capital markets, and proprietary investments firm. Specializing in the healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance, enables Ziegler to generate a positive impact on the clients and communities it serves. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the United States, Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, equity and fixed income sales & trading and research. To learn more, visit www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

SOURCE Ziegler