ZIEGLER CLOSES $30,750,000 FINANCING FOR LEBANON VALLEY BRETHREN HOME D/B/A LONDONDERRY VILLAGE (PA)

CHICAGO, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler is pleased to announce the successful closing of Londonderry Village's $30,750,000 Series 2026A and 2026B Bonds issued through the West Cornwall Township Municipal Authority, collectively referred to as the (Series 2026 Bonds).

Londonderry Village (LV), a Pennsylvania nonprofit corporation, is a single-site Life Plan Community located on approximately 146 acres in Palmyra, Pennsylvania. Established in 1979 as an outreach ministry of the Church of the Brethren, the community offers independent living, comprised of apartments, duplexes, townhomes and single-family homes, licensed personal care, and licensed nursing care. LV is ranked #43 on the 2025 LeadingAge Ziegler 200 for single-site communities and is rated "BBB" (Stable) by Fitch Ratings, affirmed on 4/27/2026.

This transaction marks LV's third public financing with Ziegler. The Series 2026 Bonds consist of two tranches of tax-exempt debt: Series 2026A Fixed Rate Bonds ($25,240,000) and Series 2026B TEMPSSM-95 ($5,510,000) for a total par amount of $30,750,000. Proceeds of the Series 2026 Bonds, along with a $300k equity contribution from LV, will be used to refund and retire the Authority's Healthcare Facilities Revenue Bonds (Series B of 2021) and a portion of the outstanding Series 2024 and Series 2025 Construction Loans, as well as fund an approximately $9.7M Independent Living Expansion Project. The Series 2026B Bonds of just over $5.5 million are planned to be repaid in 2028 from initial entrance fees.

The Project, known as Phase II of LV's "Fox Run at Londonderry Village" expansion, will add 12 new independent living units consisting of six single-family homes and six townhomes. Phase I of the Fox Run expansion began in 2023 on a 40-acre tract at the southernmost boundary of LV's campus and added 35 independent living units, including 11 single-family homes and townhomes and two three-story hybrid villa apartment buildings with 12 units each. The project architect is SFCS Architects, and the contractor is Arthur Funk & Sons, Inc. Ascension Capital Enterprises served as the financial advisor to Londonderry Village.

Alicia B. Titus, CEO of Londonderry Village said, "We are thrilled with the results of this financing, made possible by the expert guidance of Amy Castleberry and the Ziegler team. This transaction allows Londonderry Village to continue our ongoing growth objectives while realigning our existing debt for future stability. We are deeply grateful to Ziegler for their strategic partnership and their clear understanding of our long-term mission and vision."

Amy Castleberry, Managing Director, Ziegler Senior Living Finance added, "Ziegler is proud to support Londonderry Village in this transaction to refinance existing debt and finance the ongoing development of new independent living units. This latest project financing continues the organization's strong commitment to growth and long-term strategic advancement. The refunding component provides for a stable, long-term capital structure that has mitigated increasing interest rate uncertainty."

Ziegler is the nation's leading underwriter of financings for not-for-profit senior living providers.1 Ziegler offers creative, tailored solutions to its senior living clientele, including investment banking, financial risk management, merger and acquisition services, seed capital, FHA/HUD, capital and strategic planning as well as senior living research, education, and communication.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at www.ziegler.com .

1 Based on full credit given to senior managers of lead-managed underwriting principal volume for senior living transactions completed nationally. Rankings and amounts through LSEG data as of 12/31/25. Note: For-profit bond financings are excluded.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

SOURCE Ziegler