ZIEGLER CLOSES $41,200,000 FINANCING FOR CHRISTIAN LIVING COMMUNITIES (CO)

CHICAGO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler is pleased to announce the successful closing of Christian Living Communities Obligated Group's $41,200,000 Series 2026 Bonds (the "Bonds") issued through the Colorado Health Facilities Authority.

Christian Living Neighborhoods ("CLN" or the "Christian Living Communities Obligated Group"), is a three-community senior living organization located in Denver, Colorado. CLN operates three communities in the Denver metro: Clermont Park, Someren Glen, and Holly Creek, which together comprise 474 independent living apartments and villas, 122 assisted living apartments, and 192 skilled nursing beds. The Obligated Group's rating of "BBB+" (Stable) from Fitch was awarded in connection with the issuance of the Series 2026 Bonds.

Christian Living Communities ("CLC" or the "Parent") is the sole member of CLN. Other non-Obligated Group affiliate organizations within CLC include three assisted living & memory support communities, a home care agency, real estate holding companies, a Medicare Advantage program, and a third-party management company called Capella Living Solutions.

Proceeds of the Series 2026 Bonds will be used to refund the Series 2016 Bonds and to fund $2 million of capital expenditures. Even after funding the additional capital projects, total debt service savings exceed $4 million (approximately $5 million on a net present value basis, or 11%).

Jill Vitale-Aussem, President and CEO of Christian Living Communities said, "We are very pleased with the outcome of this refinancing and the long-term flexibility it creates. In a complex and evolving financial environment, the Ziegler team helped us thoughtfully structure a transaction that supports our long-term financial strategy, reduces annual debt service costs, and provides additional flexibility as we plan for the future. This refinancing positions CLC to remain disciplined and forward-looking stewards of our mission while continuing to provide high quality housing, services, and care for older adults in the Denver metro area."

Matt Mulé, Director in Ziegler's Senior Living Finance Practice, added, "The strong market reception to this refinancing speaks to the organization's achievement of its new 'BBB+' credit rating, longstanding operating performance, and highly respected and deep leadership team. Ziegler is honored to have served CLC for the past 25 years, giving us a deep appreciation for the consistency, strategic discipline, and mission-driven culture that have defined its success over time, serving residents across all walks of life throughout the Denver community. CLC exemplifies how organizations can deliver compassionate care for older adults while maintaining financial sustainability."

Ziegler is the nation's leading underwriter of financings for not-for-profit senior living providers.1 Ziegler offers creative, tailored solutions to its senior living clientele, including investment banking, financial risk management, merger and acquisition services, seed capital, FHA/HUD, capital and strategic planning as well as senior living research, education, and communication.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at www.ziegler.com .

1 Based on full credit given to senior managers of lead-managed underwriting principal volume for senior living transactions completed nationally. Rankings and amounts through LSEG data as of 12/31/25. Note: For-profit bond financings are excluded.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

SOURCE Ziegler