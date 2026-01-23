ZIEGLER CLOSES FINANCING FOR LIVE WELL SENIOR LIVING

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler, a boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce the successful pricing of Live Well Senior Living Inc.'s $45,600,000 Series 2026 Bonds for the Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice.

Live Well Senior Living Inc. (LWSL) is a New Jersey 501c3 that was founded to provide more affordable options of senior housing to help older adults age with dignity and independence. By creating cottage-style independent living communities offering supportive and flexible care, LWSL targets easing the financial burdens and meeting the growing demand of middle market senior housing residents.

"We are deeply grateful to Ziegler for their leadership, expertise, and persistence in securing this financing, which represents a critical milestone for Live Well Senior Living," stated Andy Jubelt, Co-Founder and Developer of Live Well Cottages. "This project would not be possible without the vision and dedication of my partner and co-founder, Effie Zeyra, who was instrumental in shaping the concept, design, and resident-centered philosophy behind Live Well Cottages." We are also thankful for our partnership with Murray Contracting and Distinctive Living, whose collaboration and commitment over the last several years have been essential in bringing this community concept to life. Most importantly, this financing allows us to fulfill our mission of delivering a true middle-market solution for senior housing — an option that has been sorely lacking for older adults who need support but cannot afford traditional models."

Live Well Cottages at Vineland is a planned 130-unit cottage community on a 25-acre site in Vineland, New Jersey. Construction is scheduled to begin in February 2026, and the first cottages units have a planned completion date of six months after construction commences. Units will begin being occupied with temporary certificates of occupancy as pocket neighborhoods are built. The Community will be managed by Distinctive Living, who is headquartered in New Jersey and is one of the largest operators in the state and country ranking 36th on ASHA's 2025 top operators list. Live Well Senior Cottages addresses the affordability gap in senior housing through a cottage-style pocket neighborhood model designed to support independent living with optional care services. The organization's pocket neighborhood model blends individual cottage homes with shared greenspaces, walking paths, and a central clubhouse, fostering both community engagement and personal independence. Each thoughtfully designed cottage features user-friendly kitchens, spacious living areas, and private outdoor spaces, complemented by walking paths, community gardens, and pet-friendly amenities that promote active, social living.

The communities offer attainable rental rates that include two hours of weekly in-home care, with additional services available as needed to support aging in place. The affordable rate structure is accomplished through the platform's use of efficient land planning, modular construction, and a standardized, replicable design results in lower development costs and accelerated delivery timelines, supporting scalability and predictable execution.

Eric Johnson, Managing Director in Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice added, "Ziegler has enjoyed being a part of this process with LWSL and Distinctive Living. It's rewarding to see this first Live Well Cottage Community become a reality, especially at a time in our industry when few new construction projects are breaking ground. The ability to bring an affordable, middle market option and provide individual cottage units to residents will be a great addition to the senior living industry. This is a concept that can be replicated quickly and will continue to expand across the country to help meet a portion of the coming demand. We are proud to be a partner with LWSL and Distinctive Living as they advance their mission and serve their residents."

Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice is dedicated to delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas — healthcare services, information technology, hospitals, and senior living. Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms, offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization / restructuring, equity private placement, and strategic partnering services.

