Zilla Security Achieves 180% YOY Revenues Powered by Growth in Enterprise Customers

Zilla Security

20 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Pressing need for comprehensive visibility, automation and metrics-driven outcomes drive demand for Zilla's identity security platform offerings

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilla Security,  leading provider of purpose-built identity security solutions for the enterprise, today announced outstanding results for its financial year ending January 31, 2024.  These results were fueled by the shift in the Identity Governance & Administration (IGA) market towards addressing security requirements in addition to compliance and lifecycle management.

The Zilla Identity Security Platform is the first identity governance and security solution that can integrate comprehensively with both cloud and on-premises IT environments, and deliver rapid time-to-value with automation and a simple, outcome-driven approach.

"2023 was a defining year for Zilla," said Deepak Taneja, CEO and Co-founder at Zilla Security. "Our 180% YOY ARR growth was propelled by two new product launches, and hundreds of application integrations and new features.  With a pace of 50% sequential QOQ growth entering 2024, we are now the fastest growing identity security company in the industry".

"Especially gratifying is the validation we've received from our 100+ customers, with 40% now using two or more Zilla products. They also tell us that, in contrast to other enterprise solutions that require complex deployment and extensive professional services, our platform offers effortless onboarding and user-friendly simplicity."

2023 Highlights:

  • 180% YOY growth in annual subscription-based revenue
  • Customer revenue retention of 94%
  • Expanded globally with customers in the UK, Australia, and Europe
  • Signed strategic partnerships with key identity channel partners including Guidepoint Security, Alchemy, and Optiv, as well as with broader ecosystem players including SHI, Evotek and K Logix
  • Launched Zilla Secure - a policy-based engine that gives security teams the ability to identify and remediate identity risks to improve their security posture
  • Launched Zilla Provision - an access provisioning solution that leverages IT service management (ITSM) systems for workflow, ticketing and audit trails

Additionally, Zilla Security joined the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointments of VP of Business Development, Garrett Long and VP of Marketing, Cheryle Cushion. It also achieved recognition as a 'High Performer' and 'Easiest To Do Business With' by G2.

About Zilla Security
Zilla Security is a SaaS platform for identity security, compliance, and provisioning. The suite of solutions enables organizations to assign, monitor, and review who has access to what, and automate the remediation of misconfigured permissions and settings. Trusted by more than 100 customers, Zilla provides the only solution that integrates with all SaaS applications, cloud platforms, and on-premises systems to deliver a comprehensive system of record for user, machine and API identities and permissions. To learn more, visit zillasecurity.com.

