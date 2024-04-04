Zilla Security Launches Zilla PO Box, Extending the Power of Identity Governance to Hybrid and On-Premises Environments

The next-generation, identity governance solution protects the applications and systems that organizations use every day

BOSTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilla Security , a leading provider of identity security solutions for the enterprise, today launched Zilla PO Box™, a next-generation security solution that extends the power of identity governance to hybrid and on-premises systems.

Zilla PO Box adds to Zilla Security's expanding portfolio of integrations that includes API integrations, CSV file support, and ZUS™ (Zilla Universal Sync). Zilla PO Box is deployed as a container and extends into customer environments to support on-premises databases, directories, legacy applications, and more.

"Zilla PO Box marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance identity security for enterprises. Zilla automation now makes it easy for hybrid enterprises to bring both on-premises and cloud systems under a unified governance umbrella," said Deepak Taneja, CEO, Co-Founder, and President of Zilla Security.

Key features of Zilla PO Box include:

Fast time to value: Out-of-the-box support for Active Directory and popular databases like MySQL and Postgres, Zilla PO Box connects to on-premise systems, giving organizations comprehensive visibility in minutes.

Out-of-the-box support for Active Directory and popular databases like MySQL and Postgres, Zilla PO Box connects to on-premise systems, giving organizations comprehensive visibility in minutes. Comprehensive reach: Extensible architecture enables Zilla PO Box to integrate with a wide range of proprietary on-premise systems using APIs, file imports, SQL queries, and robotic automation.

Extensible architecture enables Zilla PO Box to integrate with a wide range of proprietary on-premise systems using APIs, file imports, SQL queries, and robotic automation. Secure deployment: Container-based deployment that is compatible with most enterprise on-premise environments and credential vaults.

"The IGA market needs an identity governance solution that can extend into hybrid environments," said Nabeel Nizar, EVP Advisory at MajorKey Technologies. "The Zilla PO Box connector can enable my clients to combine their legacy on-prem applications with their fast-growing SaaS and cloud infrastructure under a single governance solution."

Zilla PO Box is a part of the Zilla Identity Security Platform solution suite, which is the first identity governance and security solution that integrates comprehensively with both cloud and on-premises IT environments, and delivers rapid time-to-value with automation and a simple, outcome-driven approach.

About Zilla Security

Zilla Security is a SaaS platform for identity security, compliance, and provisioning. The suite of solutions enables organizations to assign, monitor, review, and remediate who has access to what. Trusted by more than 100 customers, Zilla provides the only solution that integrates with all SaaS applications, cloud platforms, and on-premises systems to deliver a comprehensive system of record for user, machine, and API identities and permissions. To learn more, visit zillasecurity.com .

