Zilla Security Joins the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Strengthened relationship brings cloud-native identity security and compliance solution to more customers

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilla Security, the identity security platform, is thrilled to announce its official launch in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, buy, test, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). For Zilla Security, availability in AWS Marketplace signifies a major step forward, allowing seamless access to its cloud-native identity security and compliance solutions to a broader range of customers, while leveraging the scalability and reliability of AWS.

Zilla provides a comprehensive picture of each user's access across cloud platforms, applications, and services. The platform delivers cross-organizational access visibility and reviews, risk detection, continuous change tracking, and the ability to automatically remediate the drift in permissions that occurs over time. With Zilla Universal SyncTM (ZUSTM), its innovative, robotic automation technology, the company is uniquely suited to solve the challenge of managing human, machine, and API identities. ZUS delivers advanced connectivity that allows enterprises to quickly and seamlessly onboard any application, service or platform in the cloud or on-premises.

Zilla is also excited to announce they are now part of AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. This program helps AWS Partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization. Learn more about the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program.

"We are excited that Zilla has made a significant leap forward by becoming available in AWS Marketplace and joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program. Decentralized Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) management and complex cloud access requirements are an ideal attack surface for bad actors and a startling reality for cloud security today," said Deepak Taneja, CEO and co-founder of Zilla Security. "Automated, identity-first security is crucial to address the constantly changing risks in cloud infrastructure. This relationship signifies our commitment to innovation and delivering unparalleled identity security solutions to our customers. Together with AWS, we are ready to shape the future of identity security posture. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey as we continue to build upon our success and drive impactful change in the industry."

The addition of the Zilla Identity Security platform in AWS Marketplace combined with their participation in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program reflects the company's dedication to empower organizations to build strong security access postures and minimize their risks around identity breaches. Zilla Security hopes to drive seamless, cost efficient and valuable business outcomes for its customers and co-sellers.

About Zilla Security

Zilla is a SaaS platform for identity security, compliance, and provisioning. The suite of solutions enables organizations to assign, monitor, and review who has access to what, and automate the remediation of misconfigured permissions and settings. Trusted by more than 100 customers, Zilla provides the only solution that integrates with all SaaS applications, cloud platforms, and on-premises systems to deliver a comprehensive system of record for user, machine and API identities and permissions. To learn more, visit zillasecurity.com .

