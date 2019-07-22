Zillow Offers Expands to Colorado Springs and Fort Collins as Satellite Markets of Denver

COLORADO SPRINGS and FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, home sellers in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, Colo., can use Zillow Offers to request a cash offer from Zillow to buy their home. These two Front Range markets are new satellite markets of the existing Zillow Offers Denver operations, which first opened in October 2018.

These new markets leverage the existing staff, infrastructure and broker partnerships from the Denver hub, allowing thousands more homeowners the option to sell their homes on their timeline through the popular Zillow Offers program without the expense of establishing a regional hub market.

"Adding Colorado Springs and Fort Collins allows us to accelerate Zillow Offers and bring this rapidly growing service to more communities faster with greater efficiency," said Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman. "We've seen tremendous demand for Zillow Offers in Denver and we're delighted to build on this foundation to introduce the convenience to homeowners throughout the Front Range."

The addition of the Colorado Springs and Fort Collins satellite markets brings the total number of markets where Zillow Offers is currently available to 14, including Phoenix, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Denver (hub), Charlotte, Raleigh, Houston, Riverside, Dallas, Minneapolis, Orlando, and Portland. Zillow also has announced plans to launch in Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, and Tampa. Colorado Springs and Fort Collins are incremental to the 20 markets the company previously announced it plans Zillow Offers to operate in by the end of the first quarter 2020.

Zillow Offers is transforming the way people sell their homes across the country, offering less hassle and more certainty. Through the program, Zillow directly buys a house, prepares it for showings, and then quickly lists it for sale. Additionally, consumers using Zillow Offers – whether they are selling to or buying from Zillow – can experience an even simpler real estate transaction if they decide to get financing from Zillow's affiliate lender, Zillow Home Loans.

In each market where Zillow Offers operates, Zillow works with local agents and brokers on every transaction. Zillow pays a commission to local real estate agents when it buys and sells a home, and agents remain at the center of every Zillow Offers transaction. A local broker will represent Zillow in each transaction.

As of May, more than 100,000 homeowners across the country have requested a no-obligation cash offer from Zillow to buy their home - equal to a request for an offer every two minutes.

Zillow® is transforming how people buy, sell, rent and finance homes by creating seamless real estate transactions for today's on-demand consumer. Zillow is the leading real estate and rental marketplace because it is a trusted source for data, inspiration and knowledge among both consumers and real estate professionals.

Zillow's proprietary data, technology and industry partnerships put Zillow at nearly every major point of the home shopping experience, helping consumers search for and get into their new home faster. Zillow now offers a fully integrated home shopping experience that includes access to for sale and rental listings; Zillow Offers®, which provides a new, hassle-free way to buy and sell eligible homes directly through Zillow; and Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated lender that provides an easy way to receive mortgage pre-approvals and financing. Zillow Premier Agent instantly connects buyers and sellers with its network of real estate professionals to help guide them through the home shopping process. For renters, Zillow's innovations are streamlining the way people search, tour, apply and pay rent for leased properties.

In addition to Zillow.com, Zillow operates the most popular suite of mobile real estate apps, with more than two dozen apps across all major platforms. Launched in 2006, Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG) and headquartered in Seattle.

