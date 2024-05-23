Zimbis and DSN Software Announce Strategic Integration to Revolutionize Dental Inventory Management

PHOENIX, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimbis, a leading provider of innovative smart inventory solutions, in collaboration with DSN Software, a pioneer in dental practice management software, is thrilled to announce the commencement of development on a new integration aimed at transforming the landscape of inventory management in dental practices.

This integration between Zimbis Smart Inventory Cabinets and DSN's comprehensive practice management software will enable dental clinics to streamline their operations, reduce waste, and ensure the best use of critical supplies. The partnership is poised to set a new standard for efficiency and management in the dental industry.

Integration Highlights:

Seamless Inventory Tracking: The integration will allow for real-time tracking of inventory directly from Zimbis, making inventory management more intuitive and less time-consuming for dental practices.

Automated Reordering: By leveraging Zimbis' advanced analytics, the system will automatically reorder supplies before they run out, ensuring that practices can continue to operate without interruptions.

Enhanced Reporting: Practices will gain access to detailed reports on inventory usage and costs, allowing for better financial decisions and more effective budget management.

Advanced Controlled Substance Management: Dentists using controlled drugs in house will see significant time savings and security improvements thanks to Zimbis' unique double-locked containers and automated, DEA-compliant transaction logging.

Improved Compliance: The system will help practices stay compliant with industry regulations by providing accurate and timely documentation of FDA-mandated implant lot numbers

Louis Visser, DDS, the President of Zimbis, stated, "This integration represents a significant step forward in our mission to bring smarter inventory solutions to the healthcare industry. By combining our strengths with DSN Software, we are making it easier for dental practices to manage their supplies efficiently and cost-effectively." Sam Munakl, CEO of DSN Software, commented, "Our collaboration with Zimbis reflects our dedication to enhancing the operational capabilities of dental practices through technology. This partnership will deliver real returns to our users, helping them to better serve their patients and manage their operations."

About Zimbis: Zimbis is at the forefront of smart inventory management solutions, offering state-of-the-art cabinets that are equipped with cutting-edge technology to automate and streamline the inventory process for healthcare providers.

About DSN Software: DSN Software is a leader in dental practice management solutions, providing software designed to optimize scheduling, billing, patient engagement, and now, inventory management.

